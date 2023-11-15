UFC

Alex Pereira Next Opponent Betting Odds: Jamahal Hill Odds-On Favorite to be Next Fight for Pereira

David Evans
Sports Editor
Alex Pereira UFC
  • Jamahal Hill -150 to be Next Bout for Alex Pereira
  • Magomed Ankalaev Has 18% Chance to be Next Fight for Pereira
  • Jan Blachowicz +600 to Face Pereira in Next UFC Bout

Alex Pereira Next Opponent Odds

  • Jamahal Hill -150
  • Magomed Ankalaev +450
  • Jan Blachowicz +600
  • Jiří Procházka +700
  • Nikita Krylov +800
  • Alexander Rakic +900
  • Johnny Walker +1400

Following his win over Jiří Procházka on Saturday, Alex Pereira has several intriguing options for his next fight in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. Leading the odds is a bout with Jamahal Hill, while potential matchups with Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz also present compelling battles. Let’s explore the possibilities that lie ahead for Pereira.

Jamahal Hill Big Favorite to be Pereira’s Next Bout

Dana White’s declaration that Jamahal Hill will get his chance against Pereira when he’s ready sets the stage for a top-ranked showdown.

With odds of -150, this bout is currently seen as the most likely next step for Pereira, providing him with a significant challenge against the division’s number one ranked fighter.

Magomed Ankalaev +450 to be Pereira’s Next Opponent

Magomed Ankalaev, currently ranked third, also emerges as a potential opponent for Pereira, with odds of +450.

Ankalaev’s upcoming bout with Johnny Walker in January adds a layer of complexity, but a future matchup against Pereira could be an enticing prospect in the light heavyweight division.

Rematch with the Former Champion Jan Blachowicz on the Cards?

Jan Blachowicz, whom Pereira narrowly defeated in their first encounter, stands as another possible rematch with odds of +600.

Blachowicz’s fight booked against Alexander Rakic in January may delay this potential rematch, but it remains an intriguing possibility for Pereira.

SportsLens Commentary

“Pereira’s options for his next fight are as diverse as they are challenging,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “The odds favor a face-off with Hill, but the possibility of a bout with Ankalaev or a rematch with Blachowicz cannot be discounted. These matchups not only promise high-octane action but also significant implications for the future pecking order in the light heavyweight division.”

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined SportsLens in 2021. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting platforms.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
