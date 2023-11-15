Jamahal Hill -150 to be Next Bout for Alex Pereira

Magomed Ankalaev Has 18% Chance to be Next Fight for Pereira

Jan Blachowicz +600 to Face Pereira in Next UFC Bout



Alex Pereira Next Opponent Odds

Jamahal Hill -150

-150 Magomed Ankalaev +450

+450 Jan Blachowicz +600

+600 Jiří Procházka +700

+700 Nikita Krylov +800

+800 Alexander Rakic +900

+900 Johnny Walker +1400

Following his win over Jiří Procházka on Saturday, Alex Pereira has several intriguing options for his next fight in the UFC’s light heavyweight division. Leading the odds is a bout with Jamahal Hill, while potential matchups with Magomed Ankalaev and Jan Blachowicz also present compelling battles. Let’s explore the possibilities that lie ahead for Pereira.

Jamahal Hill Big Favorite to be Pereira’s Next Bout

Dana White’s declaration that Jamahal Hill will get his chance against Pereira when he’s ready sets the stage for a top-ranked showdown.

With odds of -150, this bout is currently seen as the most likely next step for Pereira, providing him with a significant challenge against the division’s number one ranked fighter.

Magomed Ankalaev +450 to be Pereira’s Next Opponent

Magomed Ankalaev, currently ranked third, also emerges as a potential opponent for Pereira, with odds of +450.

Ankalaev’s upcoming bout with Johnny Walker in January adds a layer of complexity, but a future matchup against Pereira could be an enticing prospect in the light heavyweight division.

Rematch with the Former Champion Jan Blachowicz on the Cards?

Jan Blachowicz, whom Pereira narrowly defeated in their first encounter, stands as another possible rematch with odds of +600.

Blachowicz’s fight booked against Alexander Rakic in January may delay this potential rematch, but it remains an intriguing possibility for Pereira.

SportsLens Commentary

“Pereira’s options for his next fight are as diverse as they are challenging,” says Nick Raffoul, Head of News at SportsLens. “The odds favor a face-off with Hill, but the possibility of a bout with Ankalaev or a rematch with Blachowicz cannot be discounted. These matchups not only promise high-octane action but also significant implications for the future pecking order in the light heavyweight division.”