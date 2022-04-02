Alex Hammond Horse Racing Tips | Saturday 2nd April

Another huge horse racing day this Saturday as the Grand National bandwagon heads north of the border to take in the Scottish Grand National from Ayr racecourse. There’s also top jumping action from Newbury and Cheptsow, plus AW racing at Lingfield and Wolverhampton.
Here’s what SkySports presenter Alex Hammond – is tipping as her best best this Saturday (2nd April 2022) – Back Alex Hammond’s three tips today at Ayr @ 535/1 with BetUK in a treble! (see bet slip below)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Alex Hammond Tips – Saturday 2nd April 2022
3.35 Ayr (Scottish Grand National) – FANTASTIKAS @ 12/1 with BetUK
From the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard, who has a good record in this ‘north of the border’ marathon. Last seen running 7th in the Ultima Chase at the Cheltenham Festival, but this 7 year-old looks well worth a crack over this longer trip having showed great stamina to win in heavy ground at Lingfield back in January.
The Twiston-Davies camp are also in tip-top order too and will have every assistance in the saddle from Sam Twiston-Davies.
Other Saturday Tips From Alex Hammond
2.25 Ayr – BARRICHELLO @ 13/2 with BetUK
1.15 Ayr – MALYSTIC @ 9/2 with BetUK
Back Alex Hammond’s three tips today at Ayr @ 535/1 with BetUK in a treble! (see bet slip below)
Note: Odds are subject to change
Back Alex Hammond’s Saturday Tips With a BetUK £30 FREE BET: Join BetUK today – Bet £10 and Get a £30 FREE BET – you can then back Alex Hammond’s Saturday horse racing tips with your free bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
More Free Bets Here
Bet £25 Get £36 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
£25 Matched First Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Cheltenham Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Money Back As Cash Up To £20 If Your First Bet Loses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 and Get a £20 Surprise Bet