Alaves vs Valencia prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

On Sunday afternoon, Alaves will host Valencia at Estadio de Mendizorroza, where both teams are struggling for wins in Spain’s first division.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 18:00

Date: 13th February 2022, Estadio Mendizorroza

Bet £10 on Alaves vs Valencia and Get £50 in Bet Credits

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Alaves vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia is now going through a difficult period and will need to stop their slide this month. Los Che has a number of talented players on their roster, and they have a lot to prove this weekend.

Deportivo Alaves has had a poor season and will need a miracle to avoid relegation this season. On paper, Valencia is the superior team and should be able to win this match.

Alaves vs Valencia Prediction: Alaves 0-2 Valencia @ 9/5 with LiveScore Bet.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Alaves vs Valencia free bets

Find out where to watch the Alaves vs Valencia live stream

Bet with LiveScore Bet’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Alaves vs Valencia Betting Tips

Alaves are in their sixth consecutive season at this level, having finished 16th in each of the previous two campaigns, but they are currently in the relegation zone as they enter a crucial stretch of games.

Indeed, the Basque side has won four, drawn five, and lost 14 of their 23 league games this season, earning 17 points and placing them in 19th place, six points behind 17th-placed Mallorca.

Valencia was in Copa del Rey action on Thursday evening, drawing 1-1 at San Mames in the first leg of their semi-final against Athletic Bilbao; Raul Garcia put Valencia ahead in the 37th minute before Hugo Duro leveled the scores in the second half.

Valencia had only two points from their previous five league games, losing to Espanyol, Real Madrid, and Atletico Madrid along the way, dropping them to 11th place in the rankings.

Alaves vs Valencia Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/10.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 13/10 with LiveScore Bet.

Alaves vs Valencia Betting Odds

Match Winner

Valencia @ 9/5 with LiveScore Bet

Draw @ 2/1 with LiveScore Bet

Alaves @ 8/5 with LiveScore Bet

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 13/10

Under 2.5 @ 4/7

Alaves vs Valencia Free Bet

LiveScore bet is offering new customers £20 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Bet £10 on Alaves vs Valencia and Get £20 in Bet Credits

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.