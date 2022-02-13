Alaves vs Valencia betting offers: La Liga free bets

Alaves are coming off a 3-1 loss to Elche on February 5, while Valencia drew 1-1 with Athletic Bilbao in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final on Thursday. Both teams are going to play an interesting match together.

How to claim Alaves vs Valencia free bets?

The process for claiming the free bets is straightforward, and we’ve outlined it below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Fill out the registration form with your information, including your age and residence.

Make a qualifying deposit and wager on the sportsbook.

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

LiveScore Bet Alaves vs Valencia betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Immediately make a £10 qualifying deposit on the casino to receive £20 in free bets. To go to LiveScore Bet right now, simply click the link below.

Claim your LiveScore Bet Alaves vs Valencia free bet today

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+

Bet365 Alaves vs Valencia betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in Bet Credits

Simply make a £10 deposit and get £50 in free bets to use on a variety of markets, including Alaves vs Valencia.

Claim your bet365 Alaves vs Valencia betting offer today

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Betfred Alaves vs Valencia free bets: Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

You can get a £60 welcome bonus if they wager £10 on Betfred’s enormous sportsbook.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses for Alaves vs Valencia

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

888sport Alaves vs Valencia betting offer: Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

Follow out 888sport’s Alaves vs Valencia betting offer, which includes £40 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus when you place a £10 bet.

Claim the 888sport Alaves vs Valencia betting offer

£/€10 deposit using promo code “10FREE” – Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) – Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days – Free bet stakes not included in returns – Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days – Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Bet Storm Alaves vs Valencia free bets: Bet £10 get a £30 free bet

You can earn a £30 free wager by going to Storm Bet and using the link below. Make a £10 qualifying wager and you’ll instantly receive £30 in your sportsbook account.

Claim your Bet Storm Alaves vs Valencia free bet today

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned. 1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply.

Bet UK Alaves vs Valencia free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

Bet UK is now offering £30 in free bets. Make a £10 deposit to get your hands on these free bets, and the bonus money will be deposited into your Bet UK account immediately away.

Claim your Bet UK Alaves vs Valencia free bets today

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable, and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

BoyleSports Alaves vs Valencia free bets: Bet £10 Get £30

BoyleSports will give you £30 in free bets to utilise on their sportsbook, including all remaining games, if you place a £10 qualifying wager after joining up through the link below.

Claim the BoyleSports Alaves vs Valencia offer

New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. Free bet applied on 1st settlement of any qualifying bet. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. 1 Free Bet offer per customer, household & IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply.

Virgin Bet Alaves vs Valencia free bets: Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets

Virgin Bet is now running a terrific new customer offer in which you can bet £10 and receive £20 in free bets to use on Alaves vs Valencia and other weekend matches. To receive this offer, please sign below.

Claim the Virgin Bet Alaves vs Valencia free bets

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+