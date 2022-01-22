Alaves vs Barcelona prediction: La Liga betting tips, odds and free bet

When Barcelona resumes their La Liga campaign away to struggling Alaves on Sunday night, they will be seeking to rebound from two consecutive defeats in two different tournaments.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00 UK/ 21:00 CET

Date: 23rd January 2022, Estadio Mendizorrotza

Sign up to bet365 to claim the great welcome offer and watch Alaves vs Barcelona live.

Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction

On the penultimate matchday, Alaves were defeated 4-0 by Betis on the road. They’ve gone eight games without a win, and they’d lost four of their previous six games.

In addition, they are winless at home in 2021-22, with only three victories. And two of these victories came against Levante, who was in 20th position, and Elche, who was in 15th place.

Xavi’s team, on the other hand, was held to a 1-1 draw by Granada on the road. They were also unbeaten in 15 of their past 17 games overall, and they hadn’t lost on the road in months.

They also have a better head-to-head record versus Alaves. Barcelona is expected to win this weekend.

Alaves vs Barcelona Prediction: Deportivo Alaves 1-3 Barcelona @ 11/20 with Bet365.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Check out the best Alaves vs Barcelona free bets

Find out where to watch the Alaves vs Barcelona live stream

Bet with Bet365’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Alaves vs Barcelona Betting Tips

Alaves will be hoping to avoid a recurrence of their 4-0 La Liga loss to Real Betis last time around.

Alaves’ offensive play has deteriorated in recent games. In their past six games, they have only scored four goals against other teams. Alaves has also had a total of 14 goals scored against them in those matches.

Barcelona and their supporters will be looking for a better outcome in this game after being defeated in their last Copa del Rey match against Athletic Bilbao.

Barcelona has been scored against in five of their previous six matches, with opposition teams scoring nine goals in total.

Alaves vs Barcelona Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/16.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 13/16 with Bet365.

Alaves vs Barcelona Betting Odds

Match Winner

Barcelona: 11/20 with bet365

Draw: 3/1 with bet365

Alaves: 11/2 with bet365

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/16

Under 2.5: 11/10

Alaves vs Barcelona Free Bet

Bet365 is offering new customers £50 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

How to claim the bet365 sign-up offer: