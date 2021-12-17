Countries
×
https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/uk-fg.svg United Kingdom https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/10/011-united-states.svg United States https://sportslens.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/flag-germany.svg Deutschland
Home News alanyaspor vs adana demirspor live stream preview and predictions

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor live stream, preview, and predictions

updated

36 mins ago

on

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor live stream preview and predictions

Alanyaspor will host Adana demirspor to play a match against one another on Saturday afternoon, 18th December 2021.

Watch and bet on Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Preview

Alanyaspor has only lost five matches out of 16 games in the Turkish Super Lig, showing a good performance in the entire season.

Not only this but Alanyaspor has managed to get a 6-2 victory against Yeni Malatyaspor.

On the other hand, Adana demirspor will be striving to gain a sixth place in the table after winning Saturday’s match.

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Team News

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Kirintili; Juanfran, Mevlja, Milunovic, Bingol; Novais, Aksoy; Karaca, Akbaba, Davidson; Diedhiou

Adana Demirspor possible starting lineup:

Muric; Svensson, Akaydin, Deli, Rassoul; Kurt, Stambouli; Assombalonga, Akgun, Mimaroglu; Balotelli

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Alanyaspor: 6/5

Draw: 5/2

Adana demirspor: 2/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 5/6

Under: 21/20

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Prediction

Alanyaspor has a realistic possibility of competing in Europe next season. This Saturday, most football betting sites predict that Alanyaspor will gain an edge against a team that has struggled a lot this season.

Prediction: Alanyaspor to win at 6/5.

Bet on Alanyaspor to win at 6/5 with bet365.

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Live Stream?

  • Visit bet365.com.
  • Create a user account.
  • Make a deposit of at least £5.
  • Finally, you can watch Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor live online.

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

bet365
bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

  • Visit the website of bet365.
  • Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.
  • Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.
  • When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.

© 2006-2021. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens