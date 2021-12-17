Alanyaspor will host Adana demirspor to play a match against one another on Saturday afternoon, 18th December 2021.

Watch and bet on Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Preview

Alanyaspor has only lost five matches out of 16 games in the Turkish Super Lig, showing a good performance in the entire season.

Not only this but Alanyaspor has managed to get a 6-2 victory against Yeni Malatyaspor.

On the other hand, Adana demirspor will be striving to gain a sixth place in the table after winning Saturday’s match.

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Team News

Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:

Kirintili; Juanfran, Mevlja, Milunovic, Bingol; Novais, Aksoy; Karaca, Akbaba, Davidson; Diedhiou

Adana Demirspor possible starting lineup:

Muric; Svensson, Akaydin, Deli, Rassoul; Kurt, Stambouli; Assombalonga, Akgun, Mimaroglu; Balotelli

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor from Bet365:

Match Winner

Alanyaspor: 6/5

Draw: 5/2

Adana demirspor: 2/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 5/6

Under: 21/20

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Prediction

Alanyaspor has a realistic possibility of competing in Europe next season. This Saturday, most football betting sites predict that Alanyaspor will gain an edge against a team that has struggled a lot this season.

Prediction: Alanyaspor to win at 6/5.

Bet on Alanyaspor to win at 6/5 with bet365.

How to Watch Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor live online.

Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.