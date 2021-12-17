Alanyaspor will host Adana demirspor to play a match against one another on Saturday afternoon, 18th December 2021.
Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Preview
Alanyaspor has only lost five matches out of 16 games in the Turkish Super Lig, showing a good performance in the entire season.
Not only this but Alanyaspor has managed to get a 6-2 victory against Yeni Malatyaspor.
On the other hand, Adana demirspor will be striving to gain a sixth place in the table after winning Saturday’s match.
Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Team News
Alanyaspor possible starting lineup:
Kirintili; Juanfran, Mevlja, Milunovic, Bingol; Novais, Aksoy; Karaca, Akbaba, Davidson; Diedhiou
Adana Demirspor possible starting lineup:
Muric; Svensson, Akaydin, Deli, Rassoul; Kurt, Stambouli; Assombalonga, Akgun, Mimaroglu; Balotelli
Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Betting Odds
Following are the latest betting odds for Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor from Bet365:
Match Winner
Alanyaspor: 6/5
Draw: 5/2
Adana demirspor: 2/1
Total Goals
Over 2.5: 5/6
Under: 21/20
Alanyaspor vs Adana demirspor Prediction
Alanyaspor has a realistic possibility of competing in Europe next season. This Saturday, most football betting sites predict that Alanyaspor will gain an edge against a team that has struggled a lot this season.
Prediction: Alanyaspor to win at 6/5.
