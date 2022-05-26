Countries
Alan Brazil Champions League Final Predictions: TalkSport Host Tips Tight Affair in Paris

Updated

1 hour ago

on

Brazil

Champions League Final Tips – Liverpool vs Real Madrid

Alan Brazil Champions League Final Tip

Former Ipswich, Manchester United and Scotland striker Alan Brazil has given us his predictions for this year’s Champions League final, and like most he is expecting is to be an incredibly close fixture.

While Liverpool are slightly favoured by the majority of bookmakers, Brazil admits he had a very difficult time calling the result given the individual brilliance of Real Madrid, as well as their incredible winning mentality that has so often saved them during this season’s European campaign.

On his weekly TalkSport betting column, he wrote:

“I think it’s going to be a very tight game, Liverpool are the favourites almost odds-on, but I make it a lot closer than that I really do.My worry for Liverpool is that Real Madrid are very rested, they’ve had three weeks after winning the title in Spain so they’ve not had the ferocious games that Liverpool have had to play.

“Trying to win the Premier League, you wonder how much that takes out of them. I think the key here is Virgil van Dijk and the two full-backs, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson.If they can contain Madrid’s wide players and of course if van Dijk can look after Karim Benzema then I think Liverpool win, and it’s really as simple as that.

“If Madrid get a grip and take hold of the game and get wide left with Vinicius Jr who could get beyond Alexander-Arnold then they could be in trouble.

“If you look at the previous rounds, it does indicate goals, but this is the final! A European final in Paris. It’ll get to 1-1 and extra-time as a result, something like that for sure and I see Liverpool getting in and nicking it late.”

