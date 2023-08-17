Saturday’s Grade One Alabama Stakes 2023 runners will see 10 entries heading to post in search of the lucrative first prize – one that trainer Todd Pletcher has won for the last two years and he’s back for more with two entries.
2023 Alabama Stakes Runners: Wet Paint Heads The Betting
This Saturday’s Alabama Stakes sees a field of 10 runners heading to post for the Grade 1 that was first run in 1872.
The contest is for 3 year-old fillies only and run at Saratoga on their dirt track over 1 1/4 miles.
12 months ago, we saw the Todd Pletcher-trained Nest win the prize for the Repole Stable (watch below), who have two of the 2023 entries this year in Chocolate Gelato and Gambling Girl.
However, it’s Godolphin’s Wet Paint that is topping the Alabama Stakes betting with the best US horse racing betting sites. This 3 year-old was last seen winning the American Oaks at Saratoga – beating another of Saturday’s runners Sacred Wish by a neck.
When is the Alabama Stakes 2023?
The Alabama Stakes 2023 will be run on Saturday August 19 at Saratoga racetrack, New York.
📅Date: Saturday August 19, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Saratoga, New York, 1 1/4 mile, (10 furlongs) Dirt (fillies)
💰 Purse: $600,000
🎲 Alabama Stakes Odds: Wet Paint 5-2 | Julia Shining 9-2 | Gambling Girl 6-1 | Defining Purpose 6-1
RELATED: Horse Racing Betting Guide – Best Sites, Odds & Tips
Todd Pletcher Looking For This Fifth Alabama Stakes Win
Overall, the Todd Pletcher barn have won the Alabama Stakes four times and two of those have come in the last few years with Malathaat and Nest.
His other winners came in 2013 (Princess Of Sylmar) and 2014 (Stopchargingmaria), but despite this haul of four wins is still behind trainer Sunny Jim Fitzsimmons with 8 overall successes between 1924 and 1959.
Jockey Jose Ortiz Has Won 3 Of The Last 6 Renewals
Jockey Jose Ortiz has also had a good time of things in the Alabama Stakes in recent times – winning the pot three times since 2017. His wins came on Elate, Eskimo Kisses and Dunbar Road.
Ortiz gets the leg-up on the Todd Pletcher-trained Chocolate Gelato in search of more success.
Alabama Stakes 2023 Trifecta Pick
- 1st WET PAINT
- 2nd GAMBLING GIRL
- 3rd DEFINING PURPOSE
WET PAINT has history in brushing most of her rivals here away in recent runs and she’s taken to do so again and give trainer Brad Cox his first win in the race.
She was last seen winning the American Oaks at Saratoga in July and had Sacred Wish and Gambling Girl back that day too. That was her fifth career win from 9 starts and it also took her over the $1m prize mark.
She’s beaten Defining Purpose Sabra Tuff and Taxed this season too.
Wet Paint has now won 4 of her last 6 starts and was also a fine 4th in the Kentucky Oaks back in May.
It can be more of the same here with jockey Flavien Prat, who is also looking for his first win in the Saratoga race, doing the steering.
Gambling Girl and Defining Purpose can do best of the rest, with Fireline and Chocolate Gelato for Todd Pletcher lively outsiders.
2023 Alabama Stakes Runners: Can Wet Paint Brush Rivals Aside?
Note: Odds are subject to change
1. SACRED WISH 8-1
J: John R Velazquez
T: George Weaver
2. WET PAINT @ 5-2
J: Flavien Prat
T: Brad H Cox
3. JULIA SHINING @ 9-2
J: Luis Saez
T: Todd Pletcher
4. SABRE TUFF @ 30-1
J: Reylu Gutierrez
T: Dallas Stewart
5. FIRELINE
J: Javier Castellano
T: Chad C Brown
6. CHOCOLATE GELATO
J: Jose L Ortiz
T: Todd Pletcher
7. GAMBLING GIRL
J: Irad Ortiz Jr
T: Todd Pletcher
8. RANDOMIZED
J: Joel Rosario
T: Chad C Brown
9. TAXED
J: Rafael Bejarano
T: Randy L Morse
10. DEFINING PURPOSE
J: Brian Joseph Hernandez Jr
T: Kenneth McPeek
Note: Odds are subject to change
2023 Alabama Stakes Betting Odds
- Wet Paint 5-2
- Julia Shining 9-2
- Gambling Girl 6-1
- Defining Purpose 6-1
- Taxed 8-1
- Randomized 8-1
- Sacred Wish 8-1
- Fireline 12-1
- Chocolate Gelato 12-1
- Sabra Tuff 30-1
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus For New Customers
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit.
|Claim Offer
Note: Odds are subject to change
WATCH: Nest Winning The 2022 Alabama Stakes
Alabama Stakes Recent Winners
- 2022 – Nest
- 2021 – Malathaat
- 2020 – Swiss Skydiver
- 2019 – Dunbar Road
- 2018 – Eskimo Kisses
- 2017 – Elate
