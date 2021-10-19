Ajax and Dortmund will look to pull clear at the top of their group when they face each other in the Champions League this week.

The two sides meet on the 19th of October at 20:00 pm BST.

Both teams have managed to win their first two group games and they will be confident of getting a good result here. A win here could give them a big boost in terms of qualifying for the knockouts.

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Andre Onana is absent through suspension. Maarten Stekelenburg and Sean Klaiber are injured for Ajax.

Mateu Morey, Raphael Guerreiro and Youssoufa Moukoko are ruled out due to injury.

Ajax possible starting lineup: Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Gravenberch, Alvarez; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller

Borussia Dortmund possible starting lineup: Kobel; Meunier, Akanji, Hummels, Schulz; Bellingham, Witsel; Reus, Brandt, Hazard; Haaland

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund form guide

Ajax are coming into this game on the back of five wins in their last six matches across all competitions. They have managed to keep five clean sheets in that time as well.

Ajax have scored 21 goals in their last six outings.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have managed to win five of their last six across all competitions. The Germans have scored 12 in their last six outings.

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• Ajax – 23/20

• Draw – 3/1

• Borussia Dortmund– 21/10

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 2/5

• Under – 15/8

Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Both teams are in impressive form and this should be a fascinating contest. Ajax and Dortmund love to play free-flowing attacking football and there could be quite a few goals in this one.

A high scoring game seems likely.

Prediction: Over 2.5 goals.

Get over 2.5 goals at 2/5 with Betfred

How to get a free bet on Ajax vs Borussia Dortmund at Betfred

Betfred is currently running a Bet £10 Get £30 promotional offer, meaning all newcomers to the bookmakers are eligible to receive up £30 in free bets.

To get £30 in free bets at Betfred, follow these simple steps:

Go to the Betfred website by clicking any link on this page Using promotional code SPORTS60, sign up and make a small deposit Bet £10 on any sports event Once your qualifying bet has settled, Betfred will deposit £30 in free bets into your account

Click here to get £30 in free sports bets at Betfred