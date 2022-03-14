Ajax v Benfica live stream: How to watch Champions League for free

Ajax looking to go through to the next round at the expense of Benfica who love scoring goals.

How to watch Ajax v Benfica live stream for free

Sign up to Livescore by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Ajax v Benfica live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Best live streaming bookmakers & new sign up offers for March

Looking for a Ajax v Benfica live stream? Check out these betting sites with live streaming and claim their excellent sign up offers

Livescore – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Mr Rex – Bet £15 Get £10 Free Bet Tebwin – Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet QuinnBet – Free Bet Up To £25 + 10 Free Spins Fansbet – Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins

Ajax v Benfica preview

Erik ten Hag is a man who has a lot on his plate at the moment. In one hand, he has the opportunity to create history for Ajax. On the other hand, his mind must be drifting towards a possible move to Manchester United.

However, the Dutch tactician has always been a focused individual and would be completely zeroing in on guiding his team past Benfica in the Champions League. An own goal by Sebastien Haller in the first leg meant that the tie is now delicately poised. With no away goals as an advantage, the Amsterdam giants need to be on their toes.

However, the Dutch side have done well in Europe this time around and have been fantastic at home, scoring at least three times in every game.

The Eagles though, love scoring goals too. Domestically, they might not be winning the league this time around due to a porous backline but up front, they have all the right players who can hurt the other team.

The Lisbon giants are currently unbeaten in seven games across all competitions but have not gone past the last 16 of the Champions League since the 2015/16 campaign. However, they have not forgotten to score a goal in a long time. The last time they failed to hit the back of the net was back in December when they lost the Taca de Portugal to Port 3-0.

We expect a very close encounter between these two sides but get the feeling that Ajax have the advantage.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Ajax v Benfica team news

Ajax team news

Andre Onana is set to assume goalkeeping responsibilities with both Remko Pasveer and Maarten Stekelnburg injured. Noussair Mazraoui is set to return to the starting XI after returning from a knock. Edson Alvarez is doubtful due to illness.

Ajax predicted line-up

Onana; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Klaassen, Gravenberch; Antony, Berghuis, Tadic; Haller

Benfica team news

Benfica will have Adel Taarabt ready to start after his sending off in the league. However, Yaremchuk could miss out due to illness. Lucas Verissimo and Haris Seferovic are also sidelined.

Nicolas Otamendi had an ankle issue but should be fine to start the game after sitting out the draw against Vizela.

Benfica predicted lineup

Vlachodimos; Lazaro, Otamendi, Vertonghen, Grimaldo; Silva, Weigl, Taarabt, Everton; Ramos, Nunez

Ajax v Benfica free bets