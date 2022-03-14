Ajax v Benfica betting offers | New Football Free Bet Offers

Ajax look to keep the dream alive as they take on Benfica in the second leg of the Champions League Round of 16.

Ajax v Benfica betting tips and prediction

Erik ten Hag is a man who has a lot on his plate at the moment. In one hand, he has the opportunity to create history for Ajax. On the other hand, his mind must be drifting towards a possible move to Manchester United.

However, the Dutch tactician has always been a focused individual and would be completely zeroing in on guiding his team past Benfica in the Champions League. An own goal by Sebastien Haller in the first leg meant that the tie is now delicately poised. With no away goals as an advantage, the Amsterdam giants need to be on their toes.

However, the Dutch side have done well in Europe this time around and have been fantastic at home, scoring at least three times in every game.

The Eagles though, love scoring goals too. Domestically, they might not be winning the league this time around due to a porous backline but up front, they have all the right players who can hurt the other team.

The Lisbon giants are currently unbeaten in seven games across all competitions but have not gone past the last 16 of the Champions League since the 2015/16 campaign. However, they have not forgotten to score a goal in a long time. The last time they failed to hit the back of the net was back in December when they lost the Taca de Portugal to Port 3-0.

We expect a very close encounter between these two sides but get the feeling that Ajax have the advantage.

