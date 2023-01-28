NFL

AJ Brown NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Author image
Joe Lyons
2 min read
Twitter Linkedin
aj brown1
aj brown1
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on AJ Brown for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.

BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Brown vs the 49ers.

  • Brown to score 1st TD +750
  • Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 70.5
  • Brown to score 2+ TDs +750

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer

Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:

  1. Go to betonline.com
  2. Register an account
  3. Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
  4. Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000

AJ Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit

  • Brown is averaging 88.0 passing yards per game
  • Brown receiving overs has hit in 5 of the last 10 games this season
  • Brown has 11 receiving TDs this season
  • 22 receiving yards and 3 receptions in divisional round win vs Giants
  • The average receiving yards line for Brown this season was 70.5

Free Bets for NFL Bettors on NFC Championship

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a Prop Bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular Prop Bets are Player Touchdowns and Rushing, Passing and Receiving Yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with Same Game Parlay bets for higher returns.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
devontasmith
NFL

LATEST DeVonta Smith NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Author image Joe Lyons  •  12min
How To Bet On The 2023 NFC Championship Game in Florida Top FL NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
Brock Purdy NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  27min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Brock Purdy for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. BetOnline have released their Prop…

How To Bet On Philadelphia Eagles Vs San Francisco 49ers in Missouri Top MO NFL Sportsbooks
NFL
Jalen Hurts NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  40min

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on Jalen Hurts for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers. BetOnline have released their Prop…

juju
NFL
JuJu Smith-Schuster AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  48min
higgins
NFL
Tee Higgins AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  1h
travis kelce 3
NFL
Travis Kelce AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
JaMarr Chase
NFL
Ja’Marr Chase AFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks
Author image Joe Lyons  •  3h
Arrow to top