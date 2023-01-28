AJ Brown NFC Championship Game Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks

Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on AJ Brown for the NFC Championship Game between Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers.
BetOnline have released their Prop Bet lines for Brown vs the 49ers.
- Brown to score 1st TD +750
- Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 70.5
- Brown to score 2+ TDs +750
All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.
BetOnline $1000 NFL Free Bet Offer
Anyone opening an account at BetOnline can get a Free Bet of up to $1000. To claim:
- Go to betonline.com
- Register an account
- Make a deposit of between $50 and $2000
- Get 50% of your deposit as a Free Bet up to $1000
AJ Brown Prop Bet Stats Kit
- Brown is averaging 88.0 passing yards per game
- Brown receiving overs has hit in 5 of the last 10 games this season
- Brown has 11 receiving TDs this season
- 22 receiving yards and 3 receptions in divisional round win vs Giants
- The average receiving yards line for Brown this season was 70.5
