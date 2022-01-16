AFCON 2021: Tunisia bounce back to claim 4-0 victory over Mauritania

Tunisia thrashed Mauritania 4-0 on Sunday to bounce back strongly in the AFCON 2021.

The Eagles of Carthage lost their opening match against Mali after Ibrahima Kone converted the second-half penalty.

However, they have responded strongly to that defeat by claiming an emphatic victory this weekend.

Mondher Kebaier’s side dominated proceedings from the beginning, with Hamza Mathlouthi driving in a half volley to score the opener within the first four minutes.

Wahbi Khazri quickly doubled their advantage by slotting in another goal.

The Saint-Etienne star grabbed his second goal in the next half before Seifeddine Jaziri also earned his name on the scoresheet.

Although substitute Youssef Msakni missed a late penalty, Tunisia will be satisfied with the result at the Limbe Stadium.

With this victory, they have rejuvenated their hopes for progressing to the knockouts of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mondher Kebaier’s side will now face The Gambia, who are a point ahead of them after a win and draw, in their final Group F match on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mauritania can no longer hope to make it to the last 16 after this latest defeat as they also lost 1-0 against the Gambians earlier in the tournament.

Tunisia are aiming to win their second AFCON title, with the Eagles of Carthage already naming the continental crown in 2004.

They have also made it to the final of the prestigious competition on two occasions, in 1965 and 1996.