AFCON 2021: Guinea-Bissau players in tears after 1-0 defeat against Egypt

Guinea-Bissau players were reportedly in tears following their 1-0 defeat at the hands of Egypt in their previous AFCON group match.

Star forward Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock in the 70th minute of the match.

However, Baciro Cande’s side seemed to have restored parity when Mama Balde fired a stunning equaliser.

But that goal was chalked off after a video assistant referee review.

“We’re bitterly disappointed because the referee’s decision to rule out that goal left many players lying on the floor in tears,” Monaco midfielder Pele said (as per BBC Sport).

He also added: “All the players are disappointed and crying in the dressing room. To lose in this way is very bad and it left all the players in tears.”

Guinea-Bissau are currently sitting third in the Group D following this defeat at the Roumdé Adjia Stadium.

They also failed to secure full points in their opening match against Sudan, with Pele missing his spot-kick late in the game.

Now Djuruts’ chances of progressing to the knockout stages of AFCON 2021 are very slim.

They will now face Nigeria, who have already qualified to the last 16, in their final Group D match on Wednesday.

In other matches yesterday, The Gambia held Mali to a 1-1 draw with Musa Barrow cancelling out Ibrahima Kone’s penalty goal late in the game.

Meanwhile, Tunisia bounced back strongly in the tournament to defeat Mauritania 4-0 while Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast played out a thrilling 2-2 draw.

Equatorial Guinea claimed a shocking 1-0 victory over defending champions Algeria, with Esteban Obiang scoring the decisive goal.

