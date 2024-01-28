AFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Odds & Betting Picks

Ahead of this weekend’s AFC Championship match, we have the latest odds and our favorite picks for the Kansas City Chiefs match against Baltimore Ravens.

AFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets

AFC Championship First Touchdown Bet 1: Lamar Jackson first touchdown scorer (+600)

The best NFL sportsbooks have Lamar Jackson as favorite to score the first touchdown this weekend, but the market is open with no player under the price of +600.

Jackson scored two crucial touchdowns last weekend in the Ravens Divisional game against Houston, picking up his fourth and fifth scores of the season in impressive manor.

When it comes to stepping up on the biggest stage there isn’t many who do it better than this season’s MVP Lamar Jackson and +600 is a great price for the quarterback to score first on Sunday.

AFC Championship First Touchdown Bet 2: Isiah Pacheco first touchdown scorer (+800)

Our pick for Kansas City Chiefs first touchdown scorer is consistent running back Isiah Pacheco, who was as destructive as ever in the Divisional round last weekend.

Pacheco picked up a 111 rushing and receiving yards last weekend against Buffalo and he added a touchdown in the second half to top off what was a faultless playoff game.

With touchdowns in all six of his last appearances, we have no doubt that Pacheco can find his way into the end zone this weekend, even if the Chiefs are marginal underdogs.

AFC Championship First Touchdown Scorer Odds

Lamar Jackson +600

Travis Kelce +650

Isiah Pacheco +700

Gus Edwards +700

Rashee Rice +850

Mark Andrews +900

Zay Flowers +900

Isaiah Likely +1100

Odell Beckham +1200

Odds subject to change.