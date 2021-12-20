Adana demirspor will host Galatasaray to play Turkish Super Lig match on 21st December 2021, Tuesday at Yeni Adana Stadyumu.

Adana demirspor vs Galatasaray Preview

Adana demirspor won the match against Alanyaspor by a 3-1 scoreline. The winning team managed to get six shots on target and 38% possession. Not only this but Matias Vargas, Mario Balotelli, and Birkir Bjarnason were the main goal scorers of this match.

On the other hand, Galatasaray played the match against Istanbul Basaksehir which ended with a 1-1 draw. Moreover, Galatasaray had four shots on target with 58% possession.

Adana demirspor vs Galatasaray Team News

Adana demirspor has not reported any injuries or suspensions so far whereas Galatasaray will be without Christian Luyindama, N. Fernando Muslera, Sacha Boey, Arda Turan, and Omar Elabdellaoui.

Adana Demirspor possible starting lineup:

Muric; Kanak, Sanuc, Akaydin, Svensson; Stambouli, Inler; Vargas, Bjarnason, Akintola; Balotelli

Galatasaray possible starting lineup:

Cipe; Yedlin, Luyindama, Nelsson, van Aanholt; Antalyali; Morutan, Cicaldau, Feghouli, Kutlu; Diagne

Adana demirspor vs Galatasaray Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Adana demirspor vs Galatasaray from Bet365:

Match Winner

Galatasaray: 23/20

Draw: 23/10

Adana demirspor: 2/1

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 20/23

Under: 42/41

Adana demirspor vs Galatasaray Prediction

Both the teams are in good form so there is going to be a tough competition in Tuesday’s match. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Adana demirspor vs Galatasaray to end in a draw.

