Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday: Back Our 24.87/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

There are a number of fixtures across Europe this Monday evening, and with that in mind we have put together an accumulator with combined odds of 24.87/1 – read below to find out more.

Three selections make up our Monday accumulator in total, which has odds of roughly 24.87/1 (Odds subject to change).

Football Accumulator Tips

Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday

Below you will find our three selections for Monday’s accumulator

Notts County vs Grimsby Town – Notts County to win and over 2.5 goals @ 9/5 on Virgin Bet

The National League play-off stage starts tonight with Notts County taking on Grimsby Town.

Notts County will be keen to finally make a return to the Football League after a time out of the top five divisions. They have scored 81 goals this season, and we expect them to win and a few goals in this one.

Hamburg vs Hertha Berlin – Hamburg to win @ 6/5 on Virgin Bet

Hamburg are on the brink of a return to the top flight of German football with a 1-0 lead over Hertha Berlin.

The first leg was a tight game, and we expect the same again tonight. Hamburg should walk out of the game with a return to the Bundesliga with them.

St Johnstone vs Inverness CT – St Johnstone to win and BTTS @ 16/5 on Virgin Bet

These two are drawing 2-2 from the first leg, with the winner taking a place in the Scottish Premier League next season.

St Johnstone will come into the came favourites with home advantage in this one, but Inverness would love to return to the top flight of Scottish football.

Monday Accumulator – 24.87/1 with Virgin Bet