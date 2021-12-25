The league leaders Rotherham will visit Crown Ground on 26th December 2021, Sunday to play the match against Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Rotherham Preview

Accrington Stanley won the match against Bolton Wanderers by a 1-0 scoreline. Tommy Leigh was the main goal scorer for the winning team.

In the previous eight matches in this league, Accrington Stanley has not registered any victory against Rotherham.

On the other hand, Rotherham registered a 1-0 victory against Cambridge United in their last match. Not only this but Daniel Barlaser was the scorer of the only goal for Rotherham.

Accrington Stanley vs Rotherham Team News

Accrington Stanley possible starting lineup:

Savin; Amankwah, Sykes, Nottingham, Rodgers; Malcolm, Leigh, Coyle, Hamilton, McConville; Bishop

Rotherham United possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Wood, Ihiekwe, Harding; Barlaser, Ogbene, Ferguson, Rathbone, Wiles; Grigg, Ladapo

Accrington Stanley vs Rotherham Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Accrington Stanley vs Rotherham from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Rotherham: 4/6

Draw: 3/1

Accrington Stanley: 15/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 20/23

Under: 1/1

Accrington Stanley vs Rotherham Prediction

We believe Accrington Stanley will have to put in a strong performance to score against the Rotherham United team which is a very strong team. Not only this but most football betting sites also believe that Rotherham will win the game.

Prediction: Rotherham to win at 4/6.

