AC Milan vs Udinese prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Despite a shock defeat last weekend, AC Milan remains in first place in Serie A and will look to expand their two-point lead when they play Udinese on Friday evening.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:45

Date: 25th February 2022, Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (Milano)

AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction

Despite their loss to Salernitana last weekend, AC Milan remains heavy favorites in this match. They have won three and drawn one of their past four matches in all competitions. Udinese, on the other hand, has failed to score in four consecutive away matches in all competitions.

Most football betting sites predict that AC Milan should win.

AC Milan vs Udinese Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Udinese @ 1/2 with Bet Storm.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

AC Milan vs Udinese Betting Tips

When AC Milan drew 2-2 away at Salernitana last weekend, they blew a big opportunity to go four points clear of their arch-rivals Inter Milan at the top of the table. Rossoneri will not win the Scudetto if they make mistakes against relegation-threatened opponents.

Manager Stefano Pioli was enraged by his players’ lack of attention at the back, especially given that AC Milan has been exceedingly difficult to break down against much tougher opponents in recent weeks.

On the other hand, Udinese is having a poor season in Serie A this season. With only five wins in 24 games so far this season, they are just three points above the danger zone. Manager Gabriele Cioffi, on the other hand, can be pleased with his team’s performance in a 1-1 draw against Lazio at home on Sunday. The result came after a poor performance in a 4-0 loss to Hellas Verona two weeks ago.

AC Milan vs Udinese Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 66/67.

AC Milan vs Udinese Betting Odds

Match Winner

AC Milan @ 1/2 with Bet Storm

Draw @ 13/4 with Bet Storm

Udinese @ 6/1 with Bet Storm

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 66/67

Under 2.5 @ 13/12

AC Milan vs Udinese Free Bet

Bet Storm is offering new customers £10 in Bet Credits when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.