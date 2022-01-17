AC Milan vs Spezia predictions: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

AC Milan entertain Spezia at the San Siro later this evening in a game that will see Milan return to the top of Serie A should they win.

Stefano Pioli’s team has won four successive games, and, with league leaders, Inter Milan, playing out a goalless draw with Atalanta yesterday, AC Milan have the chance to usurp them at the top of the table having played an extra game.

Match Info

Date: Monday, January 17

Kick-Off: 17:30 GMT at the San Siro, Milan

AC Milan vs Spezia prediction

Italy’s Manchester United, Milan have not tasted Serie A glory since 2011 and have most often found themselves out of the running for league honors by Christmas over the past decade.

However, things are beginning to fall into place for the Red & Blacks this year. Milan currently occupy second place in the table, just two points behind their big rivals Inter Milan, having played the same number of games. With the likes of Juventus and Roma struggling by their own lofty standards thus far, a win tonight would put Stefano Poli’s team at the top of the league for the first time in recent memory.

Milan’s recent form has been good. La Rossoneri have beaten Empoli, Roma, and Venezia, successively since going down 1-0 at the San Siro to Napoli before Christmas. Poli’s side also defeated Genoa in the Coppa Italia last week to make it four wins in six overall.

Spezia, on the other hand, have been the epitome of inconsistency of late, winning two, drawing two, and losing two of their last six in all comps. But the Little Eagles did record a 1-0 victory vs Genoa last time out, with a goal from Italian striker Simone Bastoni the difference between the two sides.

Still, Spezia remain 14th in Serie A; just three points clear of a relegation battle. So, a trip away to the San Siro to face title-challenging AC Milan in front of their home fans is unlikely to be an easy out for Thiago Motta’s side.

That said, there is some hope for Little Eagles fans – Spezia did defeat AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro last season, and have already proven themselves capable of snatching results against good sides on the road this season, beating Napoli at the Diego Armondo Maradona Stadium…

But that was before Zlatan (pictured above) really got going. This season, the Swedish forward has been unstoppable, scoring eight goals in 13 games since returning to fitness, and we’re backing the big man to give the Little Eagles plenty to flap about.

AC Milan vs Spezia betting tips

The odds on a straight home win for La Rossoneri aren’t all that good. So, we’re backing a Milan win on the handicap market (-2) at 6/4. A £10 wager on this line stands to pay out £25 should AC Milan win by two clear goals or more.

We like the look of this wager mostly due to Milan’s aforementioned recent run of good results. But, the return to form of Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is averaging close to a goal per game since returning from injury, and the fact that AC Milan are playing at home in a must-win game with regards to their title charge doesn’t hurt either.

AC Milan 3-0 Spezia feels about right.

AC Milan vs Spezia betting tip: – Bet on Milan to win with a handicap of -2 at odds of 6/4 with LiveScoreBet

AC Milan vs Spezia odds

AC Milan vs Spezia match odds

AC Milan @ 2/7 with LiveScoreBet

Draw @ 9/2 with LiveScoreBet

Spezia @ 17/2 with LiveScoreBet

AC Milan vs Spezia total goals odds

Over 2.5 goals @ 8/15 with LiveScoreBet

Under 2.5 goals @ 7/5 with LiveScoreBet

