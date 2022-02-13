AC Milan vs Sampdoria prediction: Serie A betting tips, odds and free bet

Third-placed AC Milan is in high spirits ahead of Sunday’s early kickoff at home against struggling Sampdoria, following a successful week in both league and cup competitions.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 16:30
Date: 13th February 2022, San Siro
AC Milan vs Sampdoria Prediction
Sampdoria has so far failed to live up to expectations, and they have a number of concerns to address before this game. At the present, AC Milan is the better team, and they will have the upper hand this weekend.
AC Milan vs Sampdoria Prediction: AC Milan 2-0 Sampdoria @ 4/11 with Bet365.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
AC Milan vs Sampdoria Betting Tips
Following up on their 4-0 Coppa Italia victory over Lazio, AC Milan will be aiming for more of the same.
Their most recent results demonstrate that the AC Milan defense can only do so much. AC Milan has given the opposition little, with four goals going past their goalkeeper in their last six games.
Sampdoria is coming off a 4-0 Serie A win over Sassuolo in their most recent match.
The numbers don’t lie: Sampdoria has been outscored in five of their previous six matches, allowing opponents to score a total of ten goals. Sampdoria hasn’t been performing so well in the back.
AC Milan vs Sampdoria Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 13/19.
AC Milan vs Sampdoria Betting Odds
Match Winner
AC Milan @ 4/11 with bet365
Draw @ 4/1 with bet365
Sampdoria @ 7/1 with bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 13/19
Under 2.5 @ 15/11
AC Milan vs Sampdoria Free Bet
