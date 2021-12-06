Countries
Football Betting Tips – AC Milan v Liverpool preview & prediction

17 hours ago

AC Milan take on Liverpool in their final UEFA Champions League group game on Tuesday night.
 

Match Info

Kick-Off: 20:00 GMT, San Siro. 

AC Milan v Liverpool preview

The Italian giants are currently at the bottom of Group B and they are in desperate need of a win in order to secure their place in the next round of the competition.
 
 AC Milan will have to pick up a win against Liverpool and hope that the likes of Porto and Atletico Madrid drop points in their final group game.
 
Meanwhile, the Reds have already secured qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League and manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to use this opportunity to rest his key players ahead of a hectic schedule.

AC Milan v Liverpool team news

AC Milan possible starting line-up: Maignan; Kalulu, Tomori, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessie, Tonali; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Krunic; Ibrahimovic

Liverpool possible starting line-up: Alisson; Williams, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Morton, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Origi, Minamino

AC Milan v Liverpool form guide

AC Milan are coming into this game on the back of three wins in their last four matches across all competitions and they will fancy their chances of picking up all three points against a weakened Liverpool side.
 
Meanwhile, the Reds have picked up five consecutive wins across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether they can finish off the group stages with another positive result.
 
The Reds have won their last three matches against AC Milan in all competitions and they will look to pull off an upset away from home.

AC Milan v Liverpool betting odds

Here are the latest betting odds for AC Milan v Liverpool from Betfred:

Match-winner:

• AC Milan 21/20
• Draw – 11/4
• Liverpool – 5/2

Total goals:

• Over 2.5 – 13/10
• Under – 7/10

AC Milan v Liverpool prediction

In terms of form and quality, Liverpool are undoubtedly the better team heading into this contest but they are likely to rest their key players and this could give AC Milan the opportunity to grind out a positive home result here.
 
The Italian giants are under enormous pressure to secure all three points and there is unlikely to be any shortage of motivation.
 
Liverpool have nothing to play for in the Champions League group stages anymore and they are likely to be distracted here. A narrow home win is on the cards this week.
 
 

Prediction: AC Milan to win at 21/20 with Betfred

