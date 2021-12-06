Football Betting Tips – AC Milan v Liverpool preview & prediction

The Italian giants are currently at the bottom of Group B and they are in desperate need of a win in order to secure their place in the next round of the competition.

AC Milan will have to pick up a win against Liverpool and hope that the likes of Porto and Atletico Madrid drop points in their final group game.

Meanwhile, the Reds have already secured qualification to the knockout rounds of the Champions League and manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to use this opportunity to rest his key players ahead of a hectic schedule.