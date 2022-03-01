AC Milan lock horns with Inter Milan in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinal. Watch the game live for free by following our simple guide below..
AC Milan v Inter Milan preview
With just two points separating the two sides in the race for the Scudetto, this game is bound to be a mouth-watering encounter. The home side have been in fine form of late, rarely dropping points. However, focus would now be on the cup encounter for both teams.
The Rossoneri have not won the competition since 2003 and will be looking to set the record straight under Stefano Pioli who has done quite an amazing job at the San Siro.
Inter Milan romped to a league triumph last season. However, it hasn’t been very straightforward this time around. The Nerazzurri haven’t won the Coppa Italia in over a decade. Simone Inzaghi’s side have some issues at the back to deal with and would really love nothing better than turning the tide on their bitter rivals.
AC Milan v Inter Milan team news
AC Milan team news
Sando Tonali is suspended for this encounter and will be replaced by Ismael Bennacer. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still recovering so Olivier Giroud is expected to lead the line once again.
AC Milan predicted line-up
Maignan; Calabria, Romagnoli, Tomori, Hernandez; Kessie, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Krunic, Leao; Giroud
Inter Milan team news
Lautaro Martinez and Milan Skiriniar are expected to return to the starting XI. January signing Robin Gosens could be set to make his cup debut for Inter. Joaquin Correa on the other hand, is out injured.
Inter Milan predicted lineup
Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Brozovic, Calhanoglu, Gosens; Martinez, Dzeko
