AC Milan v Empoli top five betting offers and free bets for Serie A match

Milan looking to keep Scudetto dream alive as they prepare to host relegation-stricken Empoli at the San Siro.

Milan v Empoli Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Milan 4/11 Draw 17/4 Empoli 7/1

Milan v Empoli betting tips and prediction

Following a 1-0 win over fellow Scudetto contenders Napoli last week, AC Milan would be eager to continue posting more W’s. Throughout the season, the Rossoneri have seemed to struggle a lot against teams stuck in the bottom half of the table.

Stefano Pioli’s men could have had a very good lead at the top of the table had they not dropped points against the likes of Udinese and Salernitana. This could come back to haunt them and the residents of San Siro need to ensure that they beat Empoli who are another bottom table side that can cause some damage if you’re not focused.

Milan beat them at the Stadio Carlo Castellani last time out so perhaps this time around, we won’t get to see any surprises from the current league leaders.

Empoli though, have struggled throughout the year, not winning a single game. The only reason why the Tuscans are in 13th is because they had a cracker of a start to the campaign. But the reality is that they are only 10 points above the red zone and have to ensure that they put together a good run of results in the remaining 10 games of the season.

The Azzurri have conceded 53 goals so far which means that a high scoring game could be on the cards.

