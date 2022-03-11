AC Milan v Empoli live stream: How to watch Serie A for free

Milan looking to avoid dropping points against another bottom half side as they take on Empoli at the San Siro on Saturday.

Milan v Empoli preview

Following a 1-0 win over fellow Scudetto contenders Napoli last week, AC Milan would be eager to continue posting more W’s. Throughout the season, the Rossoneri have seemed to struggle a lot against teams stuck in the bottom half of the table.

Stefano Pioli’s men could have had a very good lead at the top of the table had they not dropped points against the likes of Udinese and Salernitana. This could come back to haunt them and the residents of San Siro need to ensure that they beat Empoli who are another bottom table side that can cause some damage if you’re not focused.

Milan beat them at the Stadio Carlo Castellani last time out so perhaps this time around, we won’t get to see any surprises from the current league leaders.

Empoli though, have struggled throughout the year, not winning a single game. The only reason why the Tuscans are in 13th is because they had a cracker of a start to the campaign. But the reality is that they are only 10 points above the red zone and have to ensure that they put together a good run of results in the remaining 10 games of the season.

The Azzurri have conceded 53 goals so far which means that a high scoring game could be on the cards. Empoli are definitely up against it and shouldn’t expect much from this encounter.

Milan v Empoli team news

Milan team news

Theo Hernandez is on a one-game ban but Alessio Romagnoli could start from the bench. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training while Olivier Giroud is set to start after sustaining a cut to his ankle before scoring the winner against Napoli.

Milan predicted line-up

Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kalulu, Florenzi; Tonali, Bennacer; Saelemaekers, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Empoli team news

For Empoli, Ardian Ismajli returns after serving a one-game suspension. However, Sebastiano Luperto might be given the not by Aurelio Andreazzoli.

Lian Henderson is set for a recall with Valerio Verre dropping out.

Empoli predicted lineup

Vicario; Stojanovic, S. Romagnoli, Luperto, Parisi; Zurkowski, Asllani, Bandinelli; Henderson, Bajrami; Pinamonti

