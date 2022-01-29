Aberdeen vs St Johnstone prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

Aberdeen will be looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat when they take on St Johnstone at the Pittodrie Stadium.

Match Info Date: 29th January 2022

Kick-off: 4:00 pm BST, Pittodrie Stadium.

Bet £10 on Aberdeen vs St Johnstone and Get £60 in Bonuses

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Prediction

Aberdeen suffered a 1-0 defeat at St Mirren in their previous league match. However, they managed to take a point off Rangers this month and also won four of their five Premiership matches in December.

The Dons are currently sixth in the league standings, having secured 28 points from 22 matches.

Meanwhile, St Johnstone have endured a difficult 2021-22 campaign, managing only three wins so far. The Saints have lost six Premiership matches on the trot and are currently at the bottom of the table.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Prediction: Aberdeen 2-0 St Johnstone @ 7/10 with Betfred.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet with Betfred’s new customer offer and back our prediction.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Betting Tips

Aberdeen are odds-on favourite for this match at the Pittodrie Stadium, considering their form.

St Johnstone have lost their previous six league matches and the Saints troubles look to continue this weekend.

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 7/5.

Bet on over 2.5 goals at 7/5 with Betfred

Aberdeen vs St Johnstone Betting Odds

Match Winner

Aberdeen: 7/10 with betfred

Draw: 5/2 with betfred

St Johnstone: 9/2 with betfred

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 7/5

Under 2.5: 16/25

Betfred Aberdeen vs St Johnstone free bets

Betfred has an incredible offer for new customers where you can get £60 in bonuses when you bet just £10 on their vast sportsbook. That means you can bet £10 on the St Johnstone vs Dundee game to unlock the free bets, or bet £10 on another sport and use the free bets clash. Click below to claim.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Claim your Betfred’s Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses for Aberdeen vs St Johnstone