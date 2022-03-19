Aberdeen vs Hibernian live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

On Saturday, Hibernian will visit Pittodrie Stadium for a Premiership match against Aberdeen.
How to watch Aberdeen vs Hibernian live stream for free
- Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here
- Create an account by filling in your details
- Make a deposit into your account and follow the Aberdeen vs Hibernian live stream
Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.
Best Football Betting Offers
Aberdeen vs Hibernian preview
Aberdeen will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which ended in a 1-0 Premiership loss to Rangers.
Aberdeen had 36% possession and 1 shot on goal, with 0 of them on target, in that encounter. Rangers, on the other hand, had 20 shots on goal, two of which were on target. The rangers’ goal came from Kemar Roofe (81′).
Aberdeen’s ability to hold out for a full 90 minutes has been increasingly rare in recent years. Aberdeen’s defense has been breached in six of their previous six games, allowing eight goals in the process.
On the other hand, Hibernians are coming off a 1-2 Scottish Cup victory against Motherwell in their most recent match.
Hibernian had 68 percent possession and 11 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the match. Elias Melkersen (15′, 37′) scored for Hibernian. Motherwell had nine shots on goal, two of which were on target. Motherwell’s Joseph Efford scored in the 43rd minute.
Watch live sport with bet365
Aberdeen vs Hibernian team news
Aberdeen team news
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is without Michael Devlin (ankle surgery), Adam Montgomery (hamstring injury), Marley Watkins (foot injury), Matty Kennedy (knee injury), and Andy Considine (ruptured cruciate ligament).
Aberdeen predicted line-up
Lewis; Hayes, Bates, Gallagher, Ojo; Barron, McCrorie, Besuijen, Ferguson; Ramirez, McLennan
Hibernian team news
Shaun Maloney, the manager of Hibernian, has some current player fitness worries. Kyle Magennis (groin injury), Jake Doyle-Hayes (thigh issues), Paul McGinn (knock), Harry Clarke (hamstring injury), and Kevin Nisbet (cruciate ligament rupture) are among the players who will not be on the squad sheet
Hibernian predicted lineup
Macey; Mueller, Porteous, Cadden; Stevenson, Newell, Campbell, Wright; Doidge, Jasper; Melkersen
Aberdeen vs Hibernian free bets
Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 & Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits
Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses
Bet £10 Get £50
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Bet £10, Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £20 And Get It Back As Cash If It Loses
Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses
Bet £5 Get £30 In Bonuses
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 + 10 Free Spins