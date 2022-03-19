Aberdeen vs Hibernian live stream: How to watch Scottish Premiership for free

On Saturday, Hibernian will visit Pittodrie Stadium for a Premiership match against Aberdeen.

How to watch Aberdeen vs Hibernian live stream for free

Sign up to Virgin Bet by clicking here Create an account by filling in your details Make a deposit into your account and follow the Aberdeen vs Hibernian live stream

Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Aberdeen vs Hibernian preview

Aberdeen will be seeking to improve on their last performance here, which ended in a 1-0 Premiership loss to Rangers.

Aberdeen had 36% possession and 1 shot on goal, with 0 of them on target, in that encounter. Rangers, on the other hand, had 20 shots on goal, two of which were on target. The rangers’ goal came from Kemar Roofe (81′).

Aberdeen’s ability to hold out for a full 90 minutes has been increasingly rare in recent years. Aberdeen’s defense has been breached in six of their previous six games, allowing eight goals in the process.

On the other hand, Hibernians are coming off a 1-2 Scottish Cup victory against Motherwell in their most recent match.

Hibernian had 68 percent possession and 11 shots on goal, seven of which were on target, in the match. Elias Melkersen (15′, 37′) scored for Hibernian. Motherwell had nine shots on goal, two of which were on target. Motherwell’s Joseph Efford scored in the 43rd minute.

Watch live sport with bet365 Watch live stream Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Aberdeen vs Hibernian team news

Aberdeen team news

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin is without Michael Devlin (ankle surgery), Adam Montgomery (hamstring injury), Marley Watkins (foot injury), Matty Kennedy (knee injury), and Andy Considine (ruptured cruciate ligament).

Aberdeen predicted line-up

Lewis; Hayes, Bates, Gallagher, Ojo; Barron, McCrorie, Besuijen, Ferguson; Ramirez, McLennan

Hibernian team news

Shaun Maloney, the manager of Hibernian, has some current player fitness worries. Kyle Magennis (groin injury), Jake Doyle-Hayes (thigh issues), Paul McGinn (knock), Harry Clarke (hamstring injury), and Kevin Nisbet (cruciate ligament rupture) are among the players who will not be on the squad sheet

Hibernian predicted lineup

Macey; Mueller, Porteous, Cadden; Stevenson, Newell, Campbell, Wright; Doidge, Jasper; Melkersen

Aberdeen vs Hibernian free bets