Aberdeen vs Dundee United prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, February 26th, Aberdeen will face Dundee United at Pittodrie Stadium.
Match Info:
Kickoff: 20:00
Date: 26th February 2022, Pittodrie Stadium
Aberdeen vs Dundee United Prediction
Aberdeen, in our opinion, will be able to create a good number of chances and successful shots on target.
Dundee United, on the other hand, will find it difficult to score goals, though we believe they will be threatening for stretches.
As a result, most football betting sites expect Aberdeen to win by a score of 3-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.
Aberdeen vs Dundee United Prediction: Aberdeen 3-1 Dundee United @ 7/10 with Parimatch.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
Aberdeen vs Dundee United Betting Tips
Aberdeen is coming off a 1-1 Premiership tie against Motherwell.
Aberdeen has been allowing goals on a regular basis recently, despite doing enough to score goals themselves. Aberdeen has surrendered in six of its past six games while also scoring in six of them, according to their statistics. Aside from historical results, we must now wait to see if that trend can be recreated in this game.
Dundee United drew 1-1 with the Rangers in a Premiership match last time out. A particularly low number of goals have been scored between Dundee United and their opponents in six of their last six encounters. In that time period, the average number of goals scored per game was merely 1, with The Tangerines scoring 0.67.
Aberdeen vs Dundee United Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/4.
Aberdeen vs Dundee United Betting Odds
Match Winner
Aberdeen @ 7/10 with Parimatch
Draw @ 5/2 with Parimatch
Dundee @ 9/2 with Parimatch
Total Goals:
Over 2.5 @ 6/4
Under 2.5 @ 4/7
Aberdeen vs Dundee United Free Bet
