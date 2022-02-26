Aberdeen vs Dundee United prediction: Scottish Premiership betting tips, odds and free bet

On Saturday, February 26th, Aberdeen will face Dundee United at Pittodrie Stadium.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 20:00

Date: 26th February 2022, Pittodrie Stadium

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Aberdeen vs Dundee United Prediction

Aberdeen, in our opinion, will be able to create a good number of chances and successful shots on target.

Dundee United, on the other hand, will find it difficult to score goals, though we believe they will be threatening for stretches.

As a result, most football betting sites expect Aberdeen to win by a score of 3-1 at the end of the 90 minutes.

Aberdeen vs Dundee United Prediction: Aberdeen 3-1 Dundee United @ 7/10 with Parimatch.

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Aberdeen vs Dundee United Betting Tips

Aberdeen is coming off a 1-1 Premiership tie against Motherwell.

Aberdeen has been allowing goals on a regular basis recently, despite doing enough to score goals themselves. Aberdeen has surrendered in six of its past six games while also scoring in six of them, according to their statistics. Aside from historical results, we must now wait to see if that trend can be recreated in this game.

Dundee United drew 1-1 with the Rangers in a Premiership match last time out. A particularly low number of goals have been scored between Dundee United and their opponents in six of their last six encounters. In that time period, the average number of goals scored per game was merely 1, with The Tangerines scoring 0.67.

Aberdeen vs Dundee United Betting Tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 6/4.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Bonuses Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly Offer Terms 18+ New Customers opt in, bet £5 & get 2x £10 Free Bets for set events (odds 2.00+) + £10, Slots Bonus, selected games, 35x wagering to withdraw max £250. Bonuses expire in 7 days. Card Payments only. T&Cs Apply, see below. | begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Aberdeen vs Dundee United Betting Odds

Match Winner

Aberdeen @ 7/10 with Parimatch

Draw @ 5/2 with Parimatch

Dundee @ 9/2 with Parimatch

Total Goals:

Over 2.5 @ 6/4

Under 2.5 @ 4/7

Aberdeen vs Dundee United Free Bet

Parimatch is offering new customers £30 in bonuses when you sign up and bet £10 on their sportsbook.