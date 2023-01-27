Will Aaron Rodgers Leave the Packers? A Look at the Odds for His Next Team

Aaron Rodgers, the future NFL Hall of Fame quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time. With his discontentment with the team, many believe that the Packers will be looking to trade him in the near future. New York Jets are the current favorite with BetOnline to be Rodgers’ next team.

Jets Favorites to Land ARod

Aaron Rodgers keeps on slamming the Green Bay Packers and his future looks increasingly likely to be elsewhere

Now, BetOnline, one of the most reputable sportsbooks in the United States, has released odds on where Rodgers will land. The favorite is the New York Jets at +175, which translates to a 36.36% chance of him joining the team. The San Francisco 49ers, who have been rumored to be interested in Rodgers, come in second at +250, or a 28.57% chance.

Aaron Rodgers trade rumors are happening again after Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett https://t.co/vpk8LCYyDF — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 26, 2023

The Jets recently hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator, sparking more rumors that Rodgers would land there. Hackett was the Packers OC from 2019 to 2021 where him and Rodgers teamed up to be 2020’s top scoring offense in the NFL.

Other teams with notable odds include the Tennessee Titans at +600 (14.29%), the Carolina Panthers at +750 (11.76%), and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at +850 (10.53%). The New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and New Orleans Saints all have +1200 odds (7.69%).

The odds continue to drop for teams like the Las Vegas Raiders at +1400 (6.67%), the Atlanta Falcons at +2500 (3.85%), the New York Giants at +3300 (2.94%), the Houston Texans at +4000 (2.44%), the Arizona Cardinals at +5000 (1.96%), and the Detroit Lions at +5000 (1.96%).

Packers Pursuing AFC Options

It’s worth noting that the odds are not a guarantee of where Rodgers will end up, but they do give insight into where the experts believe he’ll land. The Jets have been the favorite for quite some time, and with these odds, it’s clear that they are still the front-runner. However, teams like the 49ers and Titans should not be counted out just yet.

It’s also worth mentioning that Aaron Rodgers does not have a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning the Packers do not need his permission to trade him. With the team exploring options in the AFC, it’s clear that they are serious about moving on from their franchise quarterback.

Complete List of Odds from BetOnline

*Odds are subject to fluctuation