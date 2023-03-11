Site News

Aaron Rodgers Rumors Put New York Jets In Top-5 Super Bowl Favorites

Anthony R. Cardenas
The New York Jets are proof of how important the quarterback position is in the NFL.

Let it be a lesson to the rest of the league. The Jets had one of the most talented rosters in the NFL last season, headlined mostly by young difference makers that should make the team competitive for a long time. But they underachieved after a hot start and missed the playoffs by multiple games.

Aaron Rodgers Rumors Put New York Jets In Top-5 Super Bowl Favorites

Their failures were due in very large part to the lack of production that they received from their quarterback position. The Zach Wilson experiment ended in abject disaster for both sides, and injuries to their backups made things difficult for Jets signal callers all season.

Since before the start of the off-season, the Jets have been thought to be one of the biggest players on the market for a new QB. If reports and the oddsmakers are to be believed, then they’ll be landing the biggest name available this cycle.

Aaron Rodgers has yet to make the decision on his future, but the overwhelming thought is that he will choose to play in New York in 2023 if he doesn’t outright retire. As it stands today, the Jets are listed as -1000 favorites to acquire Rodgers, with the Las Vegas Raiders now in a distant second place at +450.

But there are some other interesting odds that are listed at BetOnline as it pertains to the potential pairing between team and quarterback. The day after the Super Bowl, the Jets were listed at +2500 to win the championship in 2024. In just a months time and due strictly to the rumors that they could acquire the former MVP, those odds have dropped to +1000.

Super Bowl 2023 Winner Odds Play
Chiefs +550 BetOnline logo
Bengals +900 BetOnline logo
Bills +900- BetOnline logo
49ers +900 BetOnline logo
Jets +1000 BetOnline logo

 

The line movement shoots New York all the way into the top-5 in odds to win Super Bowl 2023. The Chiefs are still the favorites at +550, and the Bills, Bengals, and 49ers are all tied for second at +900. The Jets are next, and are actually tied with the team that came up short in the big game last month. Both they and the Eagles come in at +1000.

If simply the rumors that the Jets will be landing Rodgers can create so much line movement, then the numbers are subject to even more chance should it actually happen. It would affect the lines of other teams, as they probably wouldn’t pass the Bills or 49ers at the +900 mark.

It has been reported that the Jets and Packers have already reached an agreement on compensation, and both parties are waiting for Aaron Rodgers to choose what he wants to do.

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
