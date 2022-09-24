Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets And Picks vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers With $1000 NFL Free Bet

Aaron Rodgers will attempt to best Tom Brady in what could well be the last meeting between two of the NFL’s finest quarterbacks, and we are picking out some Rodgers-themed props picks ahead of the game.
Aaron Rodgers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Props Betting Tips
- Tom Brady | Aaron Rogers Head-to-Head: Brady Most Pass Completions @ -114 with BetOnline
- Aaron Rodgers Over 5.5 Rushing Yards @ -113 with BetOnline
Aaron Rodgers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tip 1 – Tom Brady | Aaron Rogers Head-to-Head: Brady Most Pass Completions @ -114 with BetOnline
Despite the talk surrounding this game, we are certainly not expecting fireworks given both sides are nursing heavy offensive injuries.
The Bucs are 2-0 nonetheless so far this season largely thanks to a league-leading defence line-up, and the likes of Shaq Barrett should have a relatively straight forward game against the Green Bay offensive line and a lacklustre Elgton Jenkins.
Brady should have more than his fair share of chances to find a second-string offence, which will likely see him surpass Rodgers for completions in this one, but expect it to be by a narrow margin.
Aaron Rodgers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tip 2: Aaron Rodgers Over 5.5 Rushing Yards @ -113 with BetOnline
For our next tip, we are placing a bit more faith in Rodgers with a relatively straight forward selection, but one that is perfect if you are using BetOnline’s welcome bonus.
So far this season, Rodgers has out-rushed this week’s prop bet total for rushing yards (5.5 yards) in one out of two games, and we expect this is the sort of game where he will gain a few more yards. It is interesting to note that he average 6.3 rushing yards per game in 2021, so he will be eager to maintain this.
Green Bay Packers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Odds
|Bet
|Money Line
|Play
|Green Bay Packers
|-102
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|+118