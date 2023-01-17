Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds | San Francisco 49ers Favorites

Aaron Rodgers is set to remain as a Green Bay Packer in 2023 if he opts against retirement, but the San Francisco 49ers lead the race if the 39-year-old was to say goodbye to the NFL.

Rodgers made a subtle hint to retirement after refusing to give away his game jersey after Green Bay’s week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions which eliminated them from playoff contention.

The four-time league MVP told reporters after the game the decision to hold onto his jersey was nothing against Jameson, as he thought it would be ‘a cool thing to give someone else’.

For the first time since 2009, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady didn’t win a playoff game in the same season.

Aaron Rodgers Next Team If Not Packers Odds

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds Play San Francisco 49ers +375 Tennessee Titans +500 Indianapolis Colts

+600 New York Jets

+750 Las Vegas Raiders +750 New Orleans Saints

+800 Washington Commanders +900 Carolina Panthers

+900 New England Patriots

+1000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

+1200 Atlanta Falcons +1400 New York Giants

+3300 Detroit Lions

+4000 Houston Texans

+4000 Arizona Cardinals

+5000

Aaron Rodgers lined up for San Francisco 49ers starting role

In the off-chance that Aaron Rodgers is traded from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to land him despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy tearing it up in the Bay Area right now.

The 49ers breezed past the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round last week to set up a divisional clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as Purdy threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers is still more than capable of doing an elite job in the NFL and winning another Super Bowl, but will need a stronger supporting cast to help him reach that feat.

NFL betting sites have priced the Tennessee Titans at +500, second best price to acquire Rodgers ahead of the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders with quarterback openings.

