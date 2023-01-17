American Football

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds | San Francisco 49ers Favorites

Author image
Joe Lyons
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
i 1
i 1
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Aaron Rodgers is set to remain as a Green Bay Packer in 2023 if he opts against retirement, but the San Francisco 49ers lead the race if the 39-year-old was to say goodbye to the NFL.

Rodgers made a subtle hint to retirement after refusing to give away his game jersey after Green Bay’s week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions which eliminated them from playoff contention.

The four-time league MVP told reporters after the game the decision to hold onto his jersey was nothing against Jameson, as he thought it would be ‘a cool thing to give someone else’.

For the first time since 2009, Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady didn’t win a playoff game in the same season.

RELATED: Top 5 Most Passing Yards In NFL Playoff History

Aaron Rodgers Next Team If Not Packers Odds

Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds Play
San Francisco 49ers +375 BetOnline logo
Tennessee Titans +500 BetOnline logo
Indianapolis Colts
 +600 BetOnline logo
New York Jets
 +750 BetOnline logo
Las Vegas Raiders +750 BetOnline logo
New Orleans Saints
 +800 BetOnline logo
Washington Commanders +900 BetOnline logo
Carolina Panthers
 +900 BetOnline logo
New England Patriots
 +1000 BetOnline logo
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
 +1200 BetOnline logo
Atlanta Falcons +1400 BetOnline logo
New York Giants
 +3300 BetOnline logo
Detroit Lions
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Houston Texans
 +4000 BetOnline logo
Arizona Cardinals
 +5000 BetOnline logo

Aaron Rodgers lined up for San Francisco 49ers starting role

In the off-chance that Aaron Rodgers is traded from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, the San Francisco 49ers are favorites to land him despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy tearing it up in the Bay Area right now.

The 49ers breezed past the Seattle Seahawks in the wildcard round last week to set up a divisional clash with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday as Purdy threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns.

Aaron Rodgers is still more than capable of doing an elite job in the NFL and winning another Super Bowl, but will need a stronger supporting cast to help him reach that feat.

NFL betting sites have priced the Tennessee Titans at +500, second best price to acquire Rodgers ahead of the Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders with quarterback openings.

Content You May Like

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Twitter Linkedin
Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
i 1
American Football

LATEST Aaron Rodgers Next Team Odds | San Francisco 49ers Favorites

Author image Joe Lyons  •  11min
6ZJC2B5VQ5GRROHUJMPQ3PF5EI
American Football
Top 5 Most Passing Yards In NFL Playoff History
Author image Joe Lyons  •  51min

Despite Tom Brady’s exit in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, he remains the league leader in all-time passing yards…

Lamar Jackson
American Football
Ravens Players Don’t Want To See Lamar Jackson Leave: ‘You can’t let a guy like him go’
Author image Olly Taliku  •  3h

Having just lost to the Bengals in a Wildcard Playoff match, the Baltimore players have made it very clear they don’t want to let their franchise QB leave during the…

Gage
American Football
Russel Gage Hospitalised Over Fears of Neck Injury After Sickening Blow to the Head
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  6h
Australian Open 2023 Predictions
American Football
Australian Open 2023 Predictions: Who Are The Big Hitters in Melbourne?
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Jan 16 2023
skysports sam hubbard joe burrow 6025331
American Football
Bengals’ Joe Burrow salutes Sam Hubbard in dramatic win vs Ravens
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2023
1446073223.0
American Football
Ohio State QB CJ Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Jan 16 2023
Arrow to top