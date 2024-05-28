There are very few quarterbacks in NFL history who have ever been productive after turning 40 years old, the age that Aaron Rodgers will become this coming December. He will be entering his 20th season in the league in 2024, nearing a close on an illustrious career that cemented him as one of the best ever. During the course of the upcoming campaign, he has a chance to etch his name further into the record books, but any potential success rests in his ability to return from a devastating injury at such an advanced age.

Aaron Rodgers Could Reach NFL Milestones In 2024

“If I don’t do what I know I’m capable of doing, we’re all probably going to be out of here. I like that kind of pressure, though.” – Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/LCyTyQmBq1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 21, 2024

Rodgers is currently sitting at 59,055 passing yards for his career, and would become the 9th quarterback in NFL history to reach the 60k plateau should he gain at least 945 more. Three to four productive games would get him to that mark early in the season, and would then have his eyes set on 8th place on the all-time yardage list, where Dan Marino sits with 61,361.

Should he defy the odds and regain his previous form by putting up a 4,000+ yard season, then Rodgers would even be a threat to shoot up to as high as 5th all-time.

Yardage marks won’t be the only milestones that Aaron Rodgers will look to surpass this coming NFL season. His touchdown total is currently set at 475, needing 25 more to reach the exclusive 500 Club. With 34 touchdown tosses, he would surpass Brett Favre for 4th on the all-time list.

Success Depends On Recovery From Torn ACL…And Age

Aaron Rodgers no look pass 105 days till NFL is back pic.twitter.com/Z4NLRHzHJK — Bussin’ With The Boys (@BussinWTB) May 22, 2024

Again, all of the potential success for the Jets and milestones for Rodgers depends on his recovery from the torn ACL. He suffered the ailment on the 4th play of his first season in New York, immediately ending what was the most hopeful season that the team had had in decades. All reports point to the quarterback being a full go once the upcoming season rolls around, but there is plenty of reason to believe that Aaron Rodgers may not be the same player that he once was.

The team will be on full display for 2024, as the Jets are scheduled for an NFL-high 6 prime time games, all within the first 11 weks of the season.