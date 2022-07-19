Cardiff City return for Aaron Ramsey? Bluebirds 4/7 to sign him

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Aaron Ramsey’s Juventus future looks in doubt after spending the second half of last season on loan at Rangers. With Wales competing in the World Cup this winter, Ramsey will be eager to get game time to ensure he’s fit for the tournament. We’ve looked at who might sign the talented midfielder if he were to leave Juve.

Aaron Ramsey Next Club Odds

Club Highest Odds Cardiff City 4/7

Any MLS Club 10/3 Rangers 11/2 Any Turkish Club 7/1 Everton 14/1 Arsenal 14/1

A Potential Return to Wales on the Cards?

Ramsey knows he needs to secure first team action in the opening months of the season to ensure he’s as fit as possible for the World Cup in Qatar.

His time at Juve looks to be coming to an end. The Welshman joined the Italian giants on a free transfer in 2019, a deal that took many by surprise. During his time in Turin, Ramsey has made 70 appearances in the famous black and white, but has failed to make a lasting impact.

In January, he was sent out on loan to Scottish side Rangers. During his time in Glasgow he battled to get match fit, and dramatically missed a penalty in the Europa League final.

Since returning to Turin, it has looked likely that he will be making a move away from Italy, with a number of teams rumoured to be interested in him.

The leading team at the moment is Cardiff City. Ramsey started his career at Cardiff, before making a £5million move to Arsenal in 2008.

At just 31-years-old, Cardiff City signing the Welsh international in the Championship would be some coup. The temptation to return home and play football may be a big draw for Ramsey who has struggled in the past season.

We wouldn’t rule out a move to the MLS. His Wales team Gareth Bale made the switch to LAFC recently. Could Bale tempt his good friend into a move across the pond?

Who Will Sign Aaron Ramsey?

Below is the implied probability of each club based on Paddy Power’s latest odds.