Aaron Jones played a huge part in the Packers Wildcard upset against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend with three touchdowns so ahead of the Divisional round this week, we have picked out our favourite Aaron Jones prop bets for the explosive running back.

Aaron Jones Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs San Fransisco 49ers

Jones over 67.5 rushing yards -110

Jones longest rushing attempt over 14.5 yards -110

Jones first touchdown scorer +800

Aaron Jones Player Prop Pick 1: Over 67.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Aaron Jones will no doubt play an important role this weekend in the Packers’ Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers and his rushing yard prop has a been set accordingly high.

Jones is in the best form of his career at the moment, with four 100+ rushing yard games in a row for the Packers helping his side into and through the first round of the playoffs.

Through the last four games Jones has seen significantly more action than through the rest of the regular season, with 20+ rushing attempts in all four of his last matches.

With the Green Bay running back in form and seeing much more of the ball because of that, 67.5 yards seems like a very achievable line.

Aaron Jones Player Prop Pick 2: Longest Rushing Attempt Over 14.5 Yards -110 with Bovada

Chunk plays may be vital to the Packers this weekend against a resilient 49ers defence, which Aaron Jones could yet again be a crucial player to.

Jones’ longest rush line is 15 yards this weekend in the Divisional round, which is a distance he has managed in each of his last five games.

Aaron Jones Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +800 with BetOnline

Aaron Jones is +800 with most NFL bookmakers to score the first touchdown this weekend in San Fransisco.

With three touchdowns (including the first) last weekend against Dallas, Jones is in hot scoring form and will certainly fancy himself to find his way into the end zone this week in another important game.

Jones is available at a price of +120 to score a touchdown any time on Saturday evening.