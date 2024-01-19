American Football

Aaron Jones Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFL Divisional Round Betting

Author image
Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
3 min read
Aaron Jones
Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones played a huge part in the Packers Wildcard upset against the Dallas Cowboys last weekend with three touchdowns so ahead of the Divisional round this week, we have picked out our favourite Aaron Jones prop bets for the explosive running back.

Aaron Jones Divisional Round Player Prop Picks vs San Fransisco 49ers

  • Jones over 67.5 rushing yards -110
  • Jones longest rushing attempt over 14.5 yards -110
  • Jones first touchdown scorer +800
Aaron Jones Player Prop Pick 1: Over 67.5 Rushing Yards -110 with BetOnline

Aaron Jones will no doubt play an important role this weekend in the Packers’ Divisional Round matchup against the 49ers and his rushing yard prop has a been set accordingly high.

Jones is in the best form of his career at the moment, with four 100+ rushing yard games in a row for the Packers helping his side into and through the first round of the playoffs.

Through the last four games Jones has seen significantly more action than through the rest of the regular season, with 20+ rushing attempts in all four of his last matches.

With the Green Bay running back in form and seeing much more of the ball because of that, 67.5 yards seems like a very achievable line.

Bet on Jones over 67.5 rushing yards (-110)

Aaron Jones Player Prop Pick 2: Longest Rushing Attempt Over 14.5 Yards -110 with Bovada

Chunk plays may be vital to the Packers this weekend against a resilient 49ers defence, which Aaron Jones could yet again be a crucial player to.

Jones’ longest rush line is 15 yards this weekend in the Divisional round, which is a distance he has managed in each of his last five games.

Bet on Jones longest rushing attempt over 14.5 yards (-110)

Aaron Jones Player Prop Pick 3: First Touchdown Scorer +800 with BetOnline

Aaron Jones is +800 with most NFL bookmakers to score the first touchdown this weekend in San Fransisco.

With three touchdowns (including the first) last weekend against Dallas, Jones is in hot scoring form and will certainly fancy himself to find his way into the end zone this week in another important game.

Jones is available at a price of +120 to score a touchdown any time on Saturday evening.

Bet on Jones first touchdown scorer (+800)

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
