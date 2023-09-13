NFL

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds, Lines and Picks vs Minnesota Vikings

Joe Lyons
Find out the best lines available for all Prop Bets on A.J. Brown for the Philadelphia Eagles’ first home game of the season vs Minnesota Vikings.

BetOnline have released their prop bet lines for Brown vs the Vikings.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds Vs Minnesota Vikings

  • Brown to score 1st TD +750
  • Brown total receiving yards – Over/Under 72.5 -110
  • Brown over 5.5 receptions -115
  • Brown longest reception over 26.5 yards -115
  • Brown over 1.5 TDs +700

All bets are available to Americans in ALL STATES. BetOnline don’t limit players like some regulated brands so high stakes are available.

RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles Vs Minnesota Vikings Odds, Picks, Line: Week 2 NFL Predictions

Prop Betting Advice

When placing a prop bet we advise you to always make sure you look for the best odds and lines because some of the NFL sports betting sites may differ. Use stats, picks and trends to help influence your bets.

The most popular prop bets are player touchdowns and rushing, passing and receiving yards. Many offshores sportsbooks such as BetOnline will allow bettors to combine these with same game parlay bets for higher returns.

