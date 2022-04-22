Countries
888sport Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offer: Fury 6/1 Or Whyte 33/1

21 mins ago

Tyson Fury returns to British soil for the first time since 2018 in an all-English heavyweight clash with Dillian Whyte on Saturday night. 888sport have a fantastic offering where customers can get substantially higher odds with their enhanced welcome offer – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Betting Offer

Ahead of Saturday’s fight night, follow the simple three-guide set out below to unlock the enhanced odds:

  1. Head to 888sport using this link.
  2. Sign up and deposit using promo code 888ODDS.
  3. Bet up to £5 on enhanced odds.

Fury to Win 6/1 Or Whyte to Win 33/1

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

What Are the Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte Odds?

888sport have one of the most lucrative offerings ready for the heavyweight title fight this weekend – below you’ll find the boosted prices customers can take advantage of once they’re singed up.

You’d be hard pushed to find better odds for this fight this weekend – Dillian Whyte at 33/1 could turn out to be a incredible value should be spring a surprise on the heavyweight champion.

Bet Enhanced Odds Bookmaker
Tyson Fury 6/1 888Sport logo
Dillian Whyte 33/1 888Sport logo
Draw 28/1 888Sport logo

 

Who Should You Back With the Enhanced Fury vs Whyte Betting Offer?

It is hard to look past Tyson Fury, who has cemented himself as one of the greatest British fighters in recent memory. The two-time heavyweight champion will be defending both the WBC and The Ring belts on Saturday night in a packed out Wembley Stadium.

Fury had a relatively easy time of it throughout his trilogy with Deontay Wilder, proving his doubters wrong in the process as he completed one of the great sporting comebacks after suffering with depression and weight issues. He will relish being back on home soil, and his intelligence, speed and power in the ring should be too much for his opponent this weekend.

However, it is hard to write off Dillian Whyte, who time and time again has proved his critics wrong by bouncing back from points of no return – most recently re-taking the WBC interim title last year in the rematch with Alexander Povetkin.

He is a fighter people want to avoid – rugged, ruthless and extremely powerful. He is of a different mould to many of the fighters Fury has faced in the past, so at a price of 33/1, there could be some serious value to be had.

