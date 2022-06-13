Countries
888sport royal ascot betting offers 40 horse racing free bet

888sport Royal Ascot Betting Offers | £40 Horse Racing Free Bet

Updated

36 mins ago

on

Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Horse racing NAP of the Day 888Sport bet 10 get 30 FB 10 casino bonus

Claim the 888sport Royal Ascot Betting Offer

One of the biggest events of the racing calendar is almost upon us once more as we prepare for a huge five day meeting at Royal Ascot. In preparation for the abundance of betting that will be taking place next week, we have found a superb offer from 888Sport for prospective customers.

How to Claim the 888sport Royal Ascot Betting Offer?

Redeeming £40 worth of free bets is as easy as following our three-step guide listed below:

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit a minimum of £10 using promo code HR40.
  2. Place a qualifying bet of £20 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  3. You’ll then receive £40 worth of free bets.

888sport Royal Ascot Betting Offers: Bet £20 Get £40 in Free Bets

888Sport have a made it very simple for customers to navigate their offer, and we’ve made it even easier by listing the main terms of the bonus:

  • Bonus for new customers only
  • Qualifying bet must be £20+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
  • Available to customers who are 18+

888sport Royal Ascot Betting

There are few more prestigious meetings than Berkshire’s Royal Ascot – it is still the most lucrative racing event in Britain with an estimated 500 horses set to race this year in an extended 35 race schedule.

Royal Ascot is the highlight of the Flat racing season, with be eight Group 1 races to keep us entertained, while there are 11 more at Group 2 or 3 level – this presents huge opportunities to make a profit this year with even more races raking place over the five day schedule.

With things kicking off on Tuesday 14th June with the Queen Ann Stakes, get signed up by following the link provided below and redeem your £30 in free bets ahead of this year’s Royal Ascot.

888sport Royal Ascot Betting Offers for Existing Customers

£10 Horse Racing Free Bet.

Existing customers on 888Sport can benefit from a £10 free bet to use on Royal Ascot next week.

All you have to do is stake £100 on horse racing this weekend and you will be credited with your free bet.

Key T&Cs: Promotion Valid 10.6.2022-12.6.2022. Bet £100+ on horse racing (min odds Evens (2.00) during the promotion period and get a £10 Free Bet.

4/1+ Winner Offer

This bonus, which can be claimed every day, means users can get a £5 free bet every time they have a winning selection at 4/1 or higher.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free Bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples or Bet Builder over the course of a week, and you’ll find yourself receiving a free £5 bet.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Each Way+

Earn a bigger EW payout or gain some added insurance on your EW bets with Each Way+.

888sport review: Should You Claim the Royal Ascot Offer?

This offer is a no-brainer if you are looking to have a punt next week on a huge five day celebration of racing.

Not only does £40 in free bets afford customers a sizeable chance to make a profit, it also gives you flexibility to explore other sporting markets if you so wish

What more could you ask for?

