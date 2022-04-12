888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers | £30 Champions League Free Bet

Tonight sees Chelsea travel to Madrid, as they attempt to overturn a 3-1 deficit in their Champions League quarter-final against Real. If you’re looking to bet on the match, you’ll find plenty of free bet bonuses online, including the fantastic one from 888sport, which you can find out about on this page.

How to Claim the 888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offer?

Claiming the 888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea free bet bonus is exceptionally simple and can be done by following the steps below.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher You’ll then get £30 in Free Bets and a £10 casino bonus

Best Free Bet Offers Betting Sites Highlights Register 1. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Don’t worry about reading the small print of this bonus, as we’ve done it for you. Check out the most important terms below.

Must use promo code 30FB

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting

Tonight promises to be a tough one for Chelsea, as they look to keep alive their hopes of retaining the Champions League title.

Real Madrid are heavy favourites to progress to the semi-finals, thanks to their commanding lead from the first leg. However, bookies expect the second leg to be a close thing, offering similar odds on each team to win.

Whichever team you decide to back, do it at 888sport, where you’ll be able to claim a fantastic £30 free bet bonus, as well as a nice £10 casino bonus.

888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers for Existing Customers

Free Bet Run

You’ll be given a £5 free bet when you bet £20 on the Champions League using the Bet Builder or the match combos market.

If you win with the free bet, you’ll be given another. This will continue until your winning streak comes to an end.

Key T&Cs: Valid once every Champions League week. Min bet £20 (2.0) on Champions League matches using Bet Builder.

4/1+ Winner Offer

This is a simple one to explain: win at odds of 4/1 or greater and you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use on any sport.

You won’t find either Chelsea or Real with odds of 4/1 this evening, but there are plenty of other available options with qualifying odds, such as correct score predictions.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free Bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples or Bet Builder wagers and you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use anywhere on the site.

This is similar to the Free Bet Run promotion, and we prefer the Free Bet Run bonus, as it offers several free bets, not only one. However, the best idea is to use them both!

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

As the name of the bonus states, you’ll receive boosted odds across the 888sport website, pushing up the amount of money you can win while betting.

It’s almost certain that there will be boosted markets in the Real Madrid vs Chelsea match, so why not take a look for yourself now?

Key T&Cs: None.

888sport review: Should You Claim the Real Madrid vs Chelsea Offer?

The 888sport Real Madrid vs Chelsea bonus is one of the best around. Not only will you get £30 in free bets, but you’ll also receive a £10 casino bonus – perfect for those who enjoy both sports betting and casino games.

To claim this fantastic bonus, head over to 888sport today using one of the links on this page and sign up. You can then deposit and make a £10 qualifying bet, after which you’ll find the bonus money added to your account.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

More Real Madrid vs Chelsea Betting Offers & Free Bets