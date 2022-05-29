Countries
888Sport Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Betting Offers | £30 Play-Off Final Free Bet

Updated

2 weeks ago

on

The Championship play-off final has been decided, and Nottingham Forest will lock horns with Huddersfield for a place in the top flight. Ready for the tie, we have found an amazing welcome offer from 888Sport where customers can take advantage of a £30 free bet.

How to Claim the 888Sport Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Betting Offer?

888Sport have a welcome bonus to match any bookmaker out there – just follow the step below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB.
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  3. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, as well as a £10 casino bonus.

888Sport Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Before heading over to 888Sport, be sure to check out the key details from the terms and conditions of the offer.

  • Must use promo code 30FB.
  • Bonus for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

888Sport Championship Play-Off Final Betting

After prevailing in a breathtaking penalty shootout against  Sheffield United in their semi-final, Nottingham Forest are through to their first ever play-off final, with the possibility to return to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will be aiming for a return to the top flight having won the play-offs once before in 2017, but were relegated in their second season in the Premier League.

The Terries secured a dramatic late win courtesy of an outstretched Jordan Rhodes leg in the dying minutes to find a way past Luton in their semi-final.

These sides finished with just two points between in the final league standings, and we simply can not wait to see who makes a return to top flight football on Sunday.

888Sport Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner is an intriguing offering for existing customers; should you be victorious with a bet at odds of 4/1 or greater, you’ll automatically receive a £5 free bet to use across their sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet deposited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep your eyes peeled on match day.

888Sport review: Should You Claim the Championship Play-Off Final Offer?

888Sport are one of the best bookmakers out there, and they have a lucrative welcome offer to match. If you are yet to sign up to their platform, it is certainly worth doing ahead of this fixture.

