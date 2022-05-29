888Sport Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Betting Offers | £30 Play-Off Final Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Championship play-off final has been decided, and Nottingham Forest will lock horns with Huddersfield for a place in the top flight. Ready for the tie, we have found an amazing welcome offer from 888Sport where customers can take advantage of a £30 free bet.

How to Claim the 888Sport Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Betting Offer?

888Sport have a welcome bonus to match any bookmaker out there – just follow the step below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, as well as a £10 casino bonus.

Before heading over to 888Sport, be sure to check out the key details from the terms and conditions of the offer.

Must use promo code 30FB.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

888Sport Championship Play-Off Final Betting

After prevailing in a breathtaking penalty shootout against Sheffield United in their semi-final, Nottingham Forest are through to their first ever play-off final, with the possibility to return to the top flight for the first time since 1999.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield will be aiming for a return to the top flight having won the play-offs once before in 2017, but were relegated in their second season in the Premier League.

The Terries secured a dramatic late win courtesy of an outstretched Jordan Rhodes leg in the dying minutes to find a way past Luton in their semi-final.

These sides finished with just two points between in the final league standings, and we simply can not wait to see who makes a return to top flight football on Sunday.

888Sport Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner is an intriguing offering for existing customers; should you be victorious with a bet at odds of 4/1 or greater, you’ll automatically receive a £5 free bet to use across their sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet deposited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep your eyes peeled on match day.

888Sport review: Should You Claim the Championship Play-Off Final Offer?

888Sport are one of the best bookmakers out there, and they have a lucrative welcome offer to match. If you are yet to sign up to their platform, it is certainly worth doing ahead of this fixture.