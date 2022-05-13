888Sport Luton Town vs Huddersfield Town Betting Offers | £30 Football Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Luton and Huddersfield will meet on Friday night at Kenilworth Road to kickstart the Championship play-offs, in what should be a close encounter as both sides battle it out for a place at Wembley to try their luck at promotion to the Premier League.

This season’s Championship meetings between the pair resulted in a 0-0 draw in Luton and a 2-0 home victory for Huddersfield last month, when Jon Russell and Naby Sarr sealed the three points for Carlos Corberan’s side.

The Terriers finished seven points above Luton in the Championship table, as the West Yorkshire outfit finished in third and just six points adrift Bournemouth in second.

Luton Town clinched the final play-off spot on the final day over teams like Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall to seal a chance at returning to the Premier League for the first time since 1992.

