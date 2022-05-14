888Sport Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offers | £30 FA Cup Final Free Bet

Ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon, we have found a fantastic offer from 888Sport who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the 888Sport FA Cup Final Betting Offer?

888Sport have made it incredibly simple for new users to navigate the offer – just follow the steps below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus.

888sport FA Cup Final Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Be sure to give the terms and conditions of the offer a quick scan before heading over to 888Sport – we’ve listed the key details below:

Must use promo code 30FB.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

888sport FA Cup Final Betting

It is FA Cup final day on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can secure a second domestic trophy having defeated their upcoming opponents in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season. While catching Manchester City may seem a tall order in the league, they also have the Champions League final on the horizon so this could be a huge step to securing a treble of trophies this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be searching for revenge having lost on penalties in one cup final already. Their form of late has been somewhat patchy, but recent performances go out the window when it comes to a cup final at Wembley.

Whatever way you think this one may go, be sure to sign up to 888Sport using their welcome offer to explore the markets ahead of match day.

888Sport FA Cup Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner offer is a great way to stretch out your betting – win at odds of 4/1 or greater and you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use on any sport.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep a close eye on their platform ahead of kick-off

888Sport review: Should You Claim the FA Cup Betting Offer?

888Sport’s betting offer is one of the best around, and you’ll also get a £10 casino bonus to use as well as the £30 bonus, which can be spent anywhere on their sportsbook.