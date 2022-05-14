Countries
888sport liverpool vs chelsea betting offers 30 fa cup final free bet

888Sport Liverpool vs Chelsea Betting Offers | £30 FA Cup Final Free Bet

Updated

10 seconds ago

on

Horse racing NAP of the Day
Ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday afternoon, we have found a fantastic offer from 888Sport who are giving new customers £30 in free bets ahead of the fixture – read on to find out more.

How to Claim the 888Sport FA Cup Final Betting Offer?

888Sport have made it incredibly simple for new users to navigate the offer – just follow the steps below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB.
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus.
888sport FA Cup Final Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Be sure to give the terms and conditions of the offer a quick scan before heading over to 888Sport – we’ve listed the key details below:

  • Must use promo code 30FB.
  • Bonus for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Best FA Cup Final Betting Offers

Register

Chelsea 22/1 Or Liverpool 10/1

Deposit min £/$/€10 using promo code 888ODDS • Bet up to £/$/€5 on your selection at normal odds in the regular market • If your selection wins, we’ll pay you out at the normal price and any extra winnings from the advertised enhanced price will be paid to you in Free Bets • Free Bets are granted within 72 hours and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes are not included in returns • Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time • Restrictions apply to withdrawals, payment methods and countries & Full T&C’s apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

New Players Only. Min £10 qualifying bets, stake not returned. Free bet - one-time stake of £30, min odds 1.5, stake not returned. 1X wager the winnings. Wager from real balance first. Wager calculated on bonus bets only. Max conversion: £200. Valid for 7 Days from issue. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full Terms apply.
Claim Offer
Bet £30 Get £30 FA Cup Final Free Bet
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In FA Cup Free Bets
T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £30 In FA Cup Free Bets
New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer
Bet £10 Get £20 FA Cup Free Bets
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from acceptance (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.
Claim Offer

888sport FA Cup Final Betting

It is FA Cup final day on Saturday as Liverpool and Chelsea meet at Wembley.

Jurgen Klopp’s side can secure a second domestic trophy having defeated their upcoming opponents in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season. While catching Manchester City may seem a tall order in the league, they also have the Champions League final on the horizon so this could be a huge step to securing a treble of trophies this season.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will be searching for revenge having lost on penalties in one cup final already. Their form of late has been somewhat patchy, but recent performances go out the window when it comes to a cup final at Wembley.

Whatever way you think this one may go, be sure to sign up to 888Sport using their welcome offer to explore the markets ahead of match day.

888Sport FA Cup Final Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner offer is a great way to stretch out your betting – win at odds of 4/1 or greater and you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use on any sport.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep a close eye on their platform ahead of kick-off

888Sport review: Should You Claim the FA Cup Betting Offer?

888Sport’s betting offer is one of the best around, and you’ll also get a £10 casino bonus to use as well as the £30 bonus, which can be spent anywhere on their sportsbook.

