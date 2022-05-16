888Sport Huddersfield vs Luton Betting Offers | £30 Football Free Bet

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Championship play-off semi-finals commence once more as Huddersfield host Luton for the second leg of their tie. With an intriguing tie almost upon us, we have found a fantastic welcome offer from 888Sport where customers can take advantage of a £30 free bet.

How to Claim the 888Sport Huddersfield vs Luton Betting Offer?

888Sport is one of the best bookmakers around, and their offer is simple – just follow the step below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus.

Check out some more free bet offers from our best betting sites.

888Sport Huddersfield vs Luton Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Before heading over to 888Sport and diving into the markets, be sure to check out the key details from the terms and conditions of the offer.

Must use promo code 30FB.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

888Sport Huddersfield vs Luton Betting

After an entertaining 1-1 draw in the first leg last Friday, there is still everything to play for on Monday night.

Huddersfield still remain firm favourites to qualify, particularly given their home form at the John Smiths Stadium this season; the Terries lost just one of their previous 13 home games, with that defeat coming against already-promoted Bournemouth.

Luton meanwhile will be quietly confident of causing an upset here. Having come up all the way from League Two in 2018, the pressure is certainly on Huddersfield who will be expected to win this tie. However, if last week’s first leg is anything to go by, the Hatters have every chance of making it to Wembley and completing a fairytale narrative.

888Sport Huddersfield vs Luton Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner offer is a fantastic offering for existing customers; if you win at odds of 4/1 or greater, you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use on any sport.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet deposited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep your eyes peeled on match day.

888Sport review: Should You Claim the Sheffield United vs Nottingham Forest Offer?

888Sport are one of the best bookmakers out there, and they have a superb welcome offer to match. If you are yet to sign up to their platform, it is certainly worth doing ahead of this fixture as well as the abundance of football on the horizon as the season draws to a dramatic close.