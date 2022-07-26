888sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Grab £30 in horse racing free bets to use at this week’s 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival with 888Sport. The 2022 Glorious Goodwood Meeting runs from Tuesday 26th till Saturday 30th July with big races like the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes some of the highlights.



To help you make the most of the Glorious Goodwood fixture make sure you check out the cracking free bet offer from the team at 888Sport on this page and find out how you can utilise their £30 free bet offer for the 2022 Glorious Goodwood.

Already claimed this betting offer? You can check out the best horse racing betting sites and add more top bookmakers to your portfolio.

How to Claim the 888sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer?

Redeeming £30 worth of free bets is as easy as following our three-step guide listed below:

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit a minimum of £10 Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater. You’ll then receive £30 worth of free bets plus your £10 casino bonus

888sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

888Sport have a made it very simple for customers to navigate their offer, and we’ve made it even easier by listing the main terms of the bonus:

Bonus for new customers only

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater

Available to customers who are 18+

607 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Already claimed this offer? Check out the best Glorious Goodwood Free Bets.

888Sport Glorious Goodwood Betting

The five-day Glorious Goodwood Festival is one of the summer highlights on the English horse racing calendar, so making use of Betfred’s free bet offer is a no brainer.

Over the five days there’s many big races to look forward to, including three Group One races – Sussex Stakes, Nassau Stakes and Goodwood Cup.

So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at Glorious Goodwood this week, you should certainly join up with 888Sport today, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus.

RELATED: Glorious Goodwood Quiz | Test Your Goodwood Horse Racing Knowledge

888sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers for Existing Customers

£10 Horse Racing Free Bet

Existing customers on 888Sport can benefit from a £10 free bet to use on Glorious Goodwood this week.

All you have to do is stake £100 on horse racing this weekend and you will be credited with your free bet.

Key T&Cs: Promotion Valid 10.6.2022-12.6.2022. Bet £100+ on horse racing (min odds Evens (2.00) during the promotion period and get a £10 Free Bet.

4/1+ Winner Offer

This bonus, which can be claimed every day, means users can get a £5 free bet every time they have a winning selection at 4/1 or higher.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free Bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples or Bet Builder over the course of a week, and you’ll find yourself receiving a free £5 bet.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Each Way+

Earn a bigger EW pay-out or gain some added insurance on your EW bets with Each Way+.

888sport review: Should You Claim the Glorious Goodwood Offer?

This offer is a no-brainer if you are looking to have a punt next week on a huge five day celebration of racing.

Not only does £30 in free bets afford customers a sizeable chance to make a profit, it also gives you flexibility to explore other sporting markets if you so wish.

What more could you ask for?

935 Codes claimed Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A qualifying bet is your first ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater placed on any sports market. Multiple bets qualify with cumulative odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Each way bets count as two bets and must be at least £/€/$10 each way (£/€/$20 in total) to qualify. First qualifying bet must be placed within 30 days of registration. What doesn’t qualify: free Bet stakes and bets placed with Profit Boost tokens; cashed Out, Voided and Permutation Bets; bets placed on Virtual Sports; members making their first deposits with PayPal, Muchbetter, Paysafe Card, Neteller or Skrill; if you play from Northern Ireland, this promotion does not apply to you.

Already Have Accounts With Our Featured Bookies? Here Are 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets

See below our select list of some of the best horse racing betting sites – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of today’s horse racing from Glorious Goodwood. Plus, best of all, they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to take advantage of and by joining this will give you a wider range of bookmakers so you can get the best value when placing your horse racing bets.