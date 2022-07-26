888sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer | £30 Horse Racing Free Bet

Claim the 888Sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer
Grab £30 in horse racing free bets to use at this week’s 5-day Glorious Goodwood Festival with 888Sport. The 2022 Glorious Goodwood Meeting runs from Tuesday 26th till Saturday 30th July with big races like the Goodwood Cup, Sussex Stakes and Nassau Stakes some of the highlights.
To help you make the most of the Glorious Goodwood fixture make sure you check out the cracking free bet offer from the team at 888Sport on this page and find out how you can utilise their £30 free bet offer for the 2022 Glorious Goodwood.
How to Claim the 888sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offer?
Redeeming £30 worth of free bets is as easy as following our three-step guide listed below:
- Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit a minimum of £10
- Place a qualifying bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater.
- You’ll then receive £30 worth of free bets plus your £10 casino bonus
888sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
888Sport have a made it very simple for customers to navigate their offer, and we’ve made it even easier by listing the main terms of the bonus:
- Bonus for new customers only
- Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater
- Available to customers who are 18+
888Sport Glorious Goodwood Betting
The five-day Glorious Goodwood Festival is one of the summer highlights on the English horse racing calendar, so making use of Betfred’s free bet offer is a no brainer.
Over the five days there’s many big races to look forward to, including three Group One races – Sussex Stakes, Nassau Stakes and Goodwood Cup.
So, if you’re considering having a bet on the races at Glorious Goodwood this week, you should certainly join up with 888Sport today, as you’ll receive a £30 free bet bonus.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers & Free Bets
|1.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino BonusT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free BetsT&Cs apply, 18+
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
T&Cs apply, 18+
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
|Claim Offer
888sport Glorious Goodwood Betting Offers for Existing Customers
£10 Horse Racing Free Bet
Existing customers on 888Sport can benefit from a £10 free bet to use on Glorious Goodwood this week.
All you have to do is stake £100 on horse racing this weekend and you will be credited with your free bet.
Key T&Cs: Promotion Valid 10.6.2022-12.6.2022. Bet £100+ on horse racing (min odds Evens (2.00) during the promotion period and get a £10 Free Bet.
4/1+ Winner Offer
This bonus, which can be claimed every day, means users can get a £5 free bet every time they have a winning selection at 4/1 or higher.
Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free Bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.
Acca Club
Bet £20 on multiples or Bet Builder over the course of a week, and you’ll find yourself receiving a free £5 bet.
Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.
Each Way+
Earn a bigger EW pay-out or gain some added insurance on your EW bets with Each Way+.
888sport review: Should You Claim the Glorious Goodwood Offer?
This offer is a no-brainer if you are looking to have a punt next week on a huge five day celebration of racing.
Not only does £30 in free bets afford customers a sizeable chance to make a profit, it also gives you flexibility to explore other sporting markets if you so wish.
What more could you ask for?
