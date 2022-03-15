Claim the 888sport sign up offer
With just hours to go until the 2022 Cheltenham Festival begins, there’s still time to claim a winning promotion ahead of the action, including the 888sport Cheltenham sign up offer featured below. Read on to find out more.
How to Claim the 888sport Cheltenham Sign Up Offer?
Claiming the 888sport Cheltenham sign up offer is as simple: just follow the step-by-step instructions below and get betting:
- Click here to sign up with 888sport
- Make your first deposit using the promotional code: 10FREE
- Place a qualifying bet of up to £10 at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 888sport will credit your account with £50 in Cheltenham Free Bets – £10 casino bonus awarded immediately & £30 in free bets for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival – split £10 a day and will be awarded upon login (up to 3 days)
888sport Cheltenham Sign Up Offers: Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets
Easily one of the best Cheltenham sign-up offers available this week, 888sport’s promotion is perfect for the bettors among you who have every intention of backing multiple horses at the track, but who also enjoy the occasional flutter at the casino since £10 of the bonus is for exactly that.
- Free £40 bet for new customers
- Qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Free bet is not withdrawable
- Available to customers who are 18+
If you’ve already claimed the 888sport free bet, check out the following link for our other picks for the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.
888sport Cheltenham Festival Betting
One of the world’s most prestigious horse racing events, the 2022 Cheltenham Festival gets underway on Tuesday, March 15th, and hopeful bettors the world over will be strapping in for a thrilling four-day ride at their favourite bookmakers.
Give yourself the best possible chance of success at the track by taking advantage of the superb 888sport Cheltenham sign up offer and claiming £40 in free Cheltenham bets to kickstart your week.
888sport Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
888sport Cheltenham Betting Promos – Money Back 2nd, 3rd or 4th
If you wager on a horse in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham, you can get your stake refunded in the form of free bet if your backed horse finishes 2nd, 3rd, or 4th at the event.
The maximum free bet refund is capped at £10.
Key T&Cs: Available on bets of €/£1 or more made on any horse in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle. Only your first bet placed on or after March 5th 2022. Applies to win singles and the win part of each-way singles placed on the Winner market only.
888sport Cheltenham Betting Promos – Best Odds Guaranteed
If you back a horse at 20/1 (for example) in the morning but then notice that the same horse has lined up at 30/1 once the race is about to get underway, do not worry: 888sport’s Best Odds Guaranteed Cheltenham betting offer ensures that you will be paid out at the starting price (SP) of 30/1.
Key T&Cs: BOG icon must be displayed on betslip to qualify. Applies to all single, multiple, and each-way bets on eligible races.
888sport Cheltenham Betting Promotions – Non Runner No Bet
If for any reason the horse that you backed fails to start the tace, 888sport will refund your stake back in its entirety.
This offer is available on every horse in every race at the Cheltenham 2022 Festival and basically provides bettors with a sense of insurance.
Key T&Cs: None.
888sport Betting Promotion – Each Way+
Fancy an extra place added to your each-way bets?
Using 888sport’s Each Way+ deal during select races will boost your chances of winning and put you in the hat for some of the fantastic prizes available.
Key T&Cs: Applies to selected races only.
888sport sign up offer review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?
888sport is one of the UK’s best-known and best-loved betting sites and it’s offering one of the most lucrative Cheltenham sign up offers available for this year’s festival, so, signing up with the sportsbook should be a no-brainer.
On top of the welcome bonus, there are also the betting offers for existing customers detailed in the previous segment, each of which will help you to either protect or increase your stake once the races get underway on Tuesday.
The £40 in free bets can be used on any Cheltenham race, including the prestigious Gold Cup, so get involved in & bet on the action for free at 888sport by clicking the link below:
