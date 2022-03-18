888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer | £40 In Cheltenham Free Bets

Claim the 888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer
The Gold Cup gets underway later this Friday afternoon, and bookmakers are still flaunting some fantastic promotions to help you rake in the winnings by betting on the action, including the top 888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer detailed below. Read on for more information.
How to Claim the 888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer?
To claim the 888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer, just follow the instructions below to register your account & claim your free horse racing bets:
- Click here to sign up with 888sport
- Deposit using promo code: 10FREE
- Place a qualifying bet of £10 at odds of 1/2+
- Once your qualifying bet settles, 888sport will credit your account with £40 in Cheltenham Free Bets – £10 casino bonus awarded immediately & £30 in free bets for the 2022 Cheltenham Festival
888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets
The 888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer will gift new customers with £30 in free horse racing bets for the Gold Cup & a £10 casino bonus to spend during the breaks in action at the track.
- £40 in free bets for new customers
- Your qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of 1/2+
- The free bet is non-withdrawable
- Customers must be 18+
Already claimed the 888sport free bet? Take a look at the following link for more of the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.
888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer
The Gold Cup getss underway at 15:30 GMT LIVE from the world-famous Cheltenham Festival.
Whether you’re thinking of backing the old warhorse Al Boum Photo or a younger upstart like Galvin or Minella Indo, register an account with 888sport, claim the 888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Offer 2022, and back your runner for free this afternoon.
888sport Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Promotions – Best Odds Guaranteed
If you back a horse at 12/1, only to find that same horse lines up for the Gold Cup at improved odds of, let’s say, 15/1, rest assured that your stake will switch to the SP, meaning you will bank the 15/1 odds on the horse at the start of the Gold Cup race.
Key T&Cs: BOG icon must be displayed on betslip to qualify. Applies to all single, multiple, and each-way bets on eligible races.
888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Betting Promotions – Non-Runner; No Bet
It’s one of the worst feelings in horse racing betting: you’ve placed your bets, you’re excited, the horses line up to begin the race, but your horse hasn’t made it out of the stable.
This 888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer ensures that should, for any reason, your horse fail to line up for the race, you can claim a full refund.
Key T&Cs: None.
Should You Claim the 888sport Cheltenham Gold Cup Cheltenham Offer?
We can’t think of any reason not to sign up with 888sport to claim the bookmaker’s Cheltenham Gold Cup betting offer(s).
Besides the excellent £40 welcome bonus, you will also be guaranteed the best odds available on your runner at the SP courtesy of 888sport’s Best Odds Guaranteed promo. And, you are insured against non-runners in the race and assured of a full refund should your horse fail to line up.
What are you waiting for? Click the link below to register a new betting account at 888sport and claim your free Gold Cup betting offers now:
