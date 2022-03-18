Cheltenham Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets with 888sport

Cheltenham comes round once a year, and with it comes a flurry of betting activity on each of the 28 races. Everyone looking to place bets on Cheltenham online should be scouring the internet for the best free bet bonuses, and we’ve got details of the 888sport free bet bonus – one of the biggest around – below.
Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets
How to Claim the 888sport Cheltenham Betting Offer?
Claiming the 888sport Cheltenham free bet bonus is as easy as 1-2-3 and can be done by following the simple instructions below.
- Click here to sign up to 888sport
- Deposit using code 10FREE and place a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or higher
- You will then receive a £50 Cheltenham Free Bet
The Cheltenham betting offer from 888sport is one of the largest you’ll find online, and is particularly attractive to those who also enjoy playing online casino games. Check out the key points of the bonus below.
- Free £50 bet for new customers
- Qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
- Free bet is not withdrawable
- Available to customers who are 18+
Already claimed the 888sport free bet? Take a look at the best Cheltenham betting offers and free bets.
Best Cheltenham Offers
888sport Cheltenham Festival Betting
Horse racing fans look forward to the Cheltenham Festival all year round, thanks to the huge amount of action it brings over its four days.
Betting levels are insanely high throughout the festival, with punters at the track and at home placing big bets on each of the 28 races, including the world-famous Gold Cup.
If you’re looking to bet at Cheltenham, you should be taking advantage of free bet offers, with one of the best being the huge bonus from 888sport.
888sport Cheltenham Betting Offers for Existing Customers
888sport Cheltenham Best Odds Guaranteed
You’ll always get the best possible odds when you bet on the 2022 Cheltenham Festival over at 888sport.
Quite simply, if you bet on a horse and it then has an SP higher than the odds you took, you’ll get the higher odds automatically.
Key T&Cs: BOG icon must be displayed on betslip to qualify. Applies to all single, multiple and each way bets on eligible races.
Non Runner No Bet
Thinking about a bet but concerned that the horse won’t end up starting the race? If so, you’ll love the Non Runner No Bet promotion from 888sport.
It works in a simple way: if you bet on a horse and it fails to start the race, you’ll receive your stake back.
Key T&Cs: None.
888 Specials
Check out the 888 Specials page throughout Cheltenham to find all kinds of enhanced prices on various markets.
888sport will often boost the price of certain markets to offer better odds, meaning bigger potential prizes for you.
Key T&Cs: None.
Money Back 2nd, 3rd or 4th
This promotion applies to the Supreme Novice Hurdles at Cheltenham only. If you back a horse in the race and it finishes 2nd, 3rd or 4th, you’ll get your stake returned.
There are no restrictions on which horse you can back to claim this offer – all are eligible. The most you can win back is £10.
Key T&Cs: Eligible for bets of £/€1 or more. Applies to win singles and the win part of each way singles placed on the Winner market only.
£5 Free Bet When You Back a Winner at 4/1 or Higher
888sport rewards those with the bravery to back longer shots, as they’ll give a £5 free bet to anyone placing a winning bet at odds of 4/1 or higher.
This is available on all sports and includes all races at the Cheltenham Festival, including the world-famous Gold Cup.
Key T&Cs: Available once a day. Minimum qualifying bet is £10. Free bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.
888sport review: Should You Claim the Cheltenham Offer?
This is one of the best Cheltenham free bet bonuses around, plus it comes from a name you can completely trust. So, you should definitely claim it!
Why not head over to 888sport right now and claim this superb bonus? You could win thousands, or even more, thanks to the £60 in free bets you’ll receive.
