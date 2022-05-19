888Sport Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Offers | £30 Football Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Premier League action continues on Thursday as Aston Villa host relegation-threaten Burnley. Ready for the tie, we have found a fantastic welcome offer from 888Sport where customers can take advantage of a £30 free bet.

How to Claim the 888Sport Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Offer?

888Sport are one of the best bookmakers around, and they have a welcome bonus to match – just follow the step below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, as well as a £10 casino bonus.

Check out some more free bet offers from our best betting sites.

Before heading over to 888Sport, be sure to check out the key details from the terms and conditions of the offer.

Must use promo code 30FB.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

888Sport Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting

Burnley face a tough test in their bid for survival, but with the knowledge that a win would lift them out of the drop zone.

The Clarets currently sit in the relegation zone but with a game in hand over Leeds, who are treading water just a point above them. This means, with a victory against Villa on Thursday night, Burnley can move two points clear of the drop.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have little to play for in their remaining two games, but there is a still a chance for a top half finish and Steven Gerrard’s men can move within a point of 10th placed Brighton with all three points here.

Whatever your prediction for this one, be sure to use the steps above to redeem your very own £30 free bet on 888Sport.

888Sport Aston Villa vs Burnley Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner is a fantastic offering for existing customers; should you prevail victorious with a bet at odds of 4/1 or greater, you’ll automatically receive a £5 free bet to use across their sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet deposited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep your eyes peeled on match day.

888Sport review: Should You Claim the Aston Villa vs Burnley Offer?

888Sport are one of the best bookmakers out there, and they have a lucrative welcome offer to match. If you are yet to sign up to their platform, it is certainly worth doing ahead of this fixture.