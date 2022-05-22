888Sport Arsenal vs Everton Betting Offers | £30 Premier League Free Bet

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Arsenal host Everton on the final day, and ready for the tie, we have found an amazing welcome offer from 888Sport where customers can take advantage of a £30 free bet.

How to Claim the 888Sport Arsenal vs Everton Betting Offer?

888Sport have a welcome bonus to rival any bookmaker out there – just follow the step below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or greater. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets, as well as a £10 casino bonus.

Check out some more free bet offers from our best betting sites.

888Sport Arsenal vs Everton Betting Offers: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Before making your way over to 888Sport, be sure to check out the key details from the terms and conditions of the offer.

Must use promo code 30FB.

Bonus for new customers only.

Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.

Available to customers who are 18+

888Sport Arsenal vs Everton Betting

The Premier League draws to a close on Sunday afternoon, and Arsenal and Everton conclude their season at the Emirates.

The Toffees secured their top flight status for next year in dramatic fashion after clawing their way back from two goals down at home to Crystal Palace to win 3-2, sparking wild celebrations and a pitch invasion upon the final whistle.

As for the Gunners, they have a very slender chance of Champions League qualification – they will need 20th-placed Norwich to beat Spurs, while they themselves will need three points against Everton. The crushing defeat to Newcastle last time out, a game in which European could have been secured with a win, now means Arsenal look set for a fifth placed finish.

With the pressure firmly on Arsenal for this one, make sure to back up your predictions with a £30 free bet on 888Sport.

888Sport Arsenal vs Everton Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner is an intriguing offering for users already signed up – should you be fortunate enough to win with a bet at odds of 4/1 or greater, you’ll automatically receive a £5 free bet to use across their sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet deposited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples and you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep your eyes peeled on match day.

888Sport review: Should You Claim the Arsenal vs Everton Offer?

888Sport are among the best bookmakers out there, and they have a fantastic welcome offer to match. If you are yet to sign up to their platform, it is certainly worth doing ahead of this fixture.