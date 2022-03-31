Countries
888Sport 2022 Scottish Grand National Offers | £30 Scottish National Free Bet

Another huge day on the horse racing front this Saturday as Ayr racecourse gears up for the Scottish Grand National. The great news is that to help you enjoy the big race we’ve got a £30 free bet offer from our friends at 888Sport – see how you can get involved below.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

How to Claim the 888sport Scottish Grand National Betting Offer?

Claiming the 888sport Scottish Grand Natonal free bet bonus is as easy as 1-2-3 and can be done by following the simple instructions below.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport
  2. Deposit and place a £10 bet at odds of 1/2 or higher
  3. You will then receive a £30 Free Bets + £10 Casino bonus

Scottish Grand National Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets with 888sport

The Scottish Grand National betting offer from 888sport is one of the largest you’ll find online, and is particularly attractive to those who also enjoy playing online casino games. Check out the key points of the bonus below.

  • Free £30 bet for new customers
  • Qualifying bet must be £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher
  • Free bet is not withdrawable
  • Available to customers who are 18+

Already claimed the 888sport free bet? Take a look at our other top free bet offers here

Scottish Grand National Trends – Help Find The Winner Of The Scottish Grand National

Saturday’s Scottish Grand National will have a field of 30+ runners, so to help narrow down the Scottish Grand National runners we’ve highlighted the key trends and stats to apply to the race.

For example – 16 of the last 18 Scottish Grand National winners were aged 8 or older, while we’ve only seen one winning Scottish Grand National favourite in the last 18 renewals.

Use our 2022 Scottish Grand National trends to help the best profile based on past winners.

Scottish Grand National Tips

The Ferry Master @ 10/1 with 888Sport was a fair fourth in the Scottish Grand National last season but gets in this year off a 5lb lower mark.

A recent close second at Newcastle will have him race-fit for this and with that last run also coming off the back of a wind op then can be expected to have more to come in a race he’s got proven form in.

888sport Scottish Grand National Betting Offers for Existing Customers

888sport Scottish Grand National Best Odds Guaranteed

You’ll always get the best possible odds when you bet on the 2022 Scottish Grand National over at 888sport.

Quite simply, if you bet on a horse and it then has an SP higher than the odds you took, you’ll get the higher odds automatically.

Key T&Cs: BOG icon must be displayed on betslip to qualify. Applies to all single, multiple and each way bets on eligible races.

888 Specials

Check out the 888 Specials page throughout the year to find all kinds of enhanced prices on various markets.

888sport will often boost the price of certain markets to offer better odds, meaning bigger potential prizes for you.

Key T&Cs: None.

£5 Free Bet When You Back a Winner at 4/1 or Higher

888sport rewards those with the bravery to back longer shots, as they’ll give a £5 free bet to anyone placing a winning bet at odds of 4/1 or higher.

This is available on all sports and includes all races at the Scottish Grand National Meeting.

Key T&Cs: Available once a day. Minimum qualifying bet is £10. Free bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

888sport review: Should You Claim the Scottish Grand National Offer?

This is one of the best bookmaker free bet bonuses around, plus it comes from a name you can completely trust. So, you should definitely claim it!

Why not head over to 888sport right now and claim this superb bonus? You could win thousands, or even more, thanks to the £60 in free bets you’ll receive.

Bet £10 Get £50 Cheltenham Free Bets

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides:

